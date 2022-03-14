Cox Automotive Presents 17th Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award and $10,000 Barbara Cox Scholarship

- Chrissy Taylor, president and chief executive officer for Enterprise Holdings Inc., is recognized as a business and philanthropic leader.

- Taylor is a 20-year veteran of the company and is part of the third generation of leadership.

- Northwood University student Madison Kolich receives a $10,000 Barbara Cox scholarship.

ATLANTA, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive presented its annual Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award to Chrissy Taylor, president and chief executive officer for Enterprise Holdings Inc., headquartered in St. Louis. Enterprise Holdings operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands in nearly 100 countries and territories. Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management manage around 1.85 million vehicles and employ 80,000 people worldwide.

Named after Barbara Cox, the late co-owner of Cox Enterprises and daughter of the company's founder, this honor is awarded to women who demonstrate business leadership and community advocacy, and a commitment to advancing the automotive industry. The winner was announced by Cox Automotive President Steve Rowley at the Northwood University Dealer Education Awards Breakfast at the NADA Show in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 12.

"With this award, we affirm the importance of inclusion, diversity and equity at Cox Automotive," said Rowley. "We choose one of our clients to receive this award that shares the traits and accomplishments of the late Barbara Cox of being a strong, skilled and determined woman who cares about people, her business and her community. It is my honor to recognize Chrissy Taylor as the 2022 Barbara Cox Woman of the Year."

"I am truly honored to receive the Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award," said Taylor after receiving the award. "Like Cox Automotive, we are committed to the advancement of women in the mobility industry and giving back to our communities. I am even more thrilled that as part of this recognition, a deserving student will also be recognized for her leadership as she pursues her own career in our industry."

Taylor joined Enterprise Rent-A-Car's renowned Management Training Program in 2000. She held numerous roles throughout the business before relocating to London in 2006 to develop the Enterprise Rent-A-Car rental business in several new European markets. In 2008, she returned to St. Louis and held various leadership roles within diverse areas of the business before being promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 2016 and President in 2019. She succeeded Pam Nicholson as CEO in January 2020.

Taylor sits on the CEO Board for the U.S. Travel Association (USTA) and is a member of the Business Roundtable. She also serves on the Crawford Group Board of Directors and several local St. Louis boards and committees, including the Crawford Taylor Foundation.

In addition to presenting the award to Taylor, Cox Automotive will present on behalf of the honoree the 2021-2022 Barbara Cox Memorial Scholarship of $10,000 to Madison Kolich, a Northwood University senior studying automotive marketing and management. Kolich, who is originally from Escanaba, Mi., will graduate in May. While at Northwood University, she was involved in Business Professionals of America (BPA), the Northwood University International Auto Show, Northwood's Fashion Show, and "NU" Auto — a club designed to develop the future leaders of the automotive industry through transformational experiences, advanced technology, and the power of connections.

