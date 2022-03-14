CliniComp Expands Data Acquisition Offering by Deploying Wireless Capability at Veterans Affairs Heart of Texas Health Care Network

CliniComp's nano Data Acquisition (nDAS) technology provides seamless wireless device integration, automating data flow into patient records to improve care delivery regardless of a patient's location.

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniComp introduces and announces the installation of its wireless data acquisition system, nDAS, for the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 17, VA Heart of Texas Health Care Network. The nDAS installation expands current data acquisition capabilities by providing caregivers with mobile continuity of ventilator and other medical device integration throughout the hospital.

CliniComp's wireless data acquisition system eliminates barriers to safe, accurate, and seamless data acquisition by removing environmental and tripping hazards while following the patient throughout their stay.

"By reducing the tripping hazards caused by device cables, the nDAS devices offer a safer environment for patients, their families, and clinicians," said Claibe Yarbrough, M.D., Chief, Pulmonary and Critical Care, VHA North Texas Health Care System.

Dr. Yarbrough continued, "CliniComp's nDAS devices provide wireless data acquisition, allowing for automated data to be accessed in the patient's chart in real time while helping to reduce environmental hazards, improving safety, and increasing ease of ventilator operation."

"CliniComp has been honored to partner with VISN 17 since 1992, expanding the clinical information system to VA Amarillo in April 2021, including the nDAS in March 2022, and we look forward to our continued relationship with the Veterans Health Administration. We are driven to bring our innovative technology and exemplary customer service that continues delivering quality care to VA Medical Centers across the country," said Sandra Johnson, Senior Vice President, Client Services.

About VA Heart of Texas Health Care Network

Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 17 encompasses most of the state of Texas - approximately 240,000 square miles - and has administrative offices in Arlington and San Antonio. Currently, VISN 17 oversees seven medical centers: VA North Texas, Central Texas, West Texas, Amarillo, El Paso, South Texas, and Valley Coastal Bend. Houston will join VISN 17 as well, bringing the number of health care systems to eight. Of the 1.6 million Veterans in the VISN 17 area, almost 719,000 are enrolled for care.

This large geographic area ranges from urban centers such as Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin, to primarily rural areas such as Bonham and Kerrville, to the rapidly expanding Lower Rio Grande Valley. Several military installations in El Paso, Central and South Texas afford the Network many opportunities to collaborate with the Department of Defense.

VA Amarillo Healthcare System provides outstanding health care, trains America's future health care providers, and conducts significant medical research. Five locations serve northern Texas and eastern New Mexico to provide health care services. Facilities include the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center in Amarillo and four community-based outpatient clinics in Clovis, New Mexico, and Childress, Dalhart, and Lubbock, Texas.

VA North Texas Health Care System is a progressive health care provider in the heart of Texas that covers 38 counties in Texas and two in southern Oklahoma. Accredited by The Joint Commission, this 1A complexity level facility is the country's second-largest VA health care system, serving more than 129,000 Veterans. With headquarters in Dallas, VA North Texas Health Care System has other facilities in Bonham, Fort Worth, Tyler, Plano, and five community-based outpatient clinics.

About CliniComp

CliniComp is an innovative technology pioneer serving customers with almost 40 years of continual advancement in delivering cutting-edge healthcare IT solutions globally. CliniComp's ORIGIN™ solution is an all-inclusive electronic health record (EHR) with an architectural framework conquering ever-evolving interoperability, scalability, adaptability, and real-time performance data challenges. The ORIGIN solution represents the latest transformation of a modern web-based system within a single coherent distributable database facilitating standardized communication between systems.

Designed by clinicians for clinicians, CliniComp's tailored solutions have earned an unrivaled record of performance and reliability with virtually no downtime in the most complex high acuity hospital environments. With 24/7 global customer service, CliniComp – a company you can trust – offers fast deployment, competitive cost of ownership, and comprehensive support.

Human-centered. Technology-driven.

For more information, please visit www.clinicomp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

