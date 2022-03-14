BOB IGER FORMER DISNEY CEO INVESTS AND JOINS GENIES BOARD OF DIRECTORS

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genies , culture's leading avatar technology company, today announced that Bob Iger , former Disney Chairman and CEO, has joined its Board of Directors which includes Bond's Mary Meeker, NEA's Rick Yang, Genies CEO & co-founder Akash Nigam, and Genies co-founder Evan Rosenbaum. Iger is also personally investing in the company.

An industry titan in business and global leadership, Iger will help Genies navigate its mission to empower humans to create their own avatar ecosystems (avatars, avatar fashion lines, avatar worlds, and avatar experiences) in web3.

"I've always been drawn to the intersection between technology and art, and Genies provides unique and compelling opportunities to harness the power of that combination to enable new forms of creativity, expression and communication," said Bob Iger. "After spending the last few months getting to know Akash and learning more about Genies, I am very excited about his vision and how it will be fulfilled, and I look forward to working with the entire team."

"We believe that avatar ecosystems are going to be the mobile apps of web3. An ambitious vision calls for rare mindshare and I can't think of a better creative and product thinker than Bob to collaborate with in bringing this all to reality," said Akash Nigam, CEO of Genies.

Over the past 2 years, Genies has secured 99% celebrity avatar market share and has partnered with both Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group as their "official avatar and digital goods NFT provider." On the heels of announcing ownership to its creators, Genies has started to roll out its mass consumer "avatar tools" in beta which will allow anyone to self-create an avatar, avatar fashion line, avatar world, and avatar interactive experiences.

ABOUT GENIES, INC.

Genies is culture's leading avatar technology company empowering humans to create their own avatar ecosystems. Genies provides tools (Genies Avatar Creator OS) that allows users to create their own avatars, avatar wearable fashion lines, avatar worlds, and avatar interactive experiences in web3. The company has 99% celebrity market share through its partnerships with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group as their "official avatar and digital goods NFT provider" and has cloned thousands of talent including Justin Bieber, Migos, Cardi B, and J Balvin. Bringing the power of NFTs and crypto to culture, Genies' avatar ecosystem NFT marketplace "The Warehouse" built with Dapper Labs, allows talent, IP, and creators to design and sell their avatar ecosystem creations to the masses. Genies has raised $100M till date from investors such as Mary Meeker's Bond, NEA, Breyer Capital, and more.

ABOUT BOB IGER

Bob Iger began his tenure as president and COO of Disney in 2000, before he succeeded Michael Eisner as CEO in 2005. During his 15-year stewardship at the company, Iger helmed Disney's roster of intellectual properties, expanded its presence in international markets, and accumulated a broad range of experiences in management before his departure in 2020. Iger continued to serve as executive and board chairman until he was replaced by Susan Arnold on December 31, 2021.

