BlackBerry Radar and ISAAC Team Up to Help Trucking Companies Improve Asset Utilization and Fleet Visibility

WATERLOO, ON and SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and ISAAC Instruments, a leading driver-centric fleet management solution provider, today announced that BlackBerry Radar has been integrated within the ISAAC Open Platform, delivering more value in a comprehensive fleet management solution for commercial fleets. Fleet managers will now have an aggregate view of current tractor and trailer operations in a single console, enabling them to better manage and automate their dispatch operations, driver messaging and hours of service compliance.

Titanium Transportation Group (TSXV: TTR), a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, has deployed the newly integrated solution offering for its entire fleet of trailers and commercial vehicles, making it the first customer to roll out the joint solution.

"This integration brings together two of our most important technology partners with a combined view to drive operational efficiencies across our fleet. We're confident that we'll see significant business benefits in the weeks and months ahead," said Ted Daniel, Founder and CEO of Titanium Transportation Group.

The new integration will help commercial fleets boost productivity, improve asset utilization, reduce costs and improve services to their customers. BlackBerry Radar is a multi-sensor trailer monitoring and reporting solution, and with the integration into the ISAAC Open Platform, will provide fleet owners with unparalleled visibility into their operations, allowing them to better optimize their driver hours and improve trailer utilization.

ISAAC's electronic logging device (ELD) and fleet management telematics solutions, which are utilized by more than 40 per cent of the largest carriers across Canada, help fleets monitor and optimize vehicle efficiencies including fuel consumption, engine data, driver productivity and safety and hours-of-service compliance.

With the addition of BlackBerry Radar to the company's comprehensive Open Platform ecosystem, fleets will have the added capability of accessing near real-time data on the status of their trailers, chassis or containers. In addition to location visibility and history, BlackBerry Radar also provides a range of sensor data such as route and mileage, temperature, humidity, door open/close and cargo load state, now all within a single user-interface in the ISAAC Open Platform.

"We welcome BlackBerry Radar as an additional option to our rapidly growing Open Platform, which enables fleets to improve the driver experience as they see fit," said Jacques DeLarochelliere, president, CEO and co-founder of ISAAC. "Our goal is always to assist fleet clients like Titanium as they choose the best applications for their entire operations."

"With supply chain issues that show no sign of easing up anytime soon, having timely and accurate data that can help you eliminate wasted time and effort and that improves service, the life of drivers and the bottom line has never been more important," said Christopher Plaat, SVP and GM of BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry. "ISAAC has a strong footprint in the Canadian market and our combined offering for transportation and logistics businesses will allow joint customers to have better coordination between their drivers, trucks, and trailers to unlock excess shipping capacity. Being more efficient is critical during these unprecedented times when there are added pressures on compliance, equipment utilization and drivers as the lifeblood of our economy."

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About ISAAC

ISAAC partners with North American fleets to provide a user-friendly solution that simplifies trucking. Focused 100% on the trucking industry, we help overcome carriers' daily challenges, while boosting driver happiness. We deliver proven, reliable, turnkey fleet management technology to streamline operations and enhance safety. With seamless integration to your existing systems via our open platform and data-driven technology that monitors truck and driving performance, ours is an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution. One that helps your drivers and back-office team work smoothly and empowers you with informed decision-making. For more information, visit www.isaacinstruments.com.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In the U.S. Titanium has established operations in Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, Denver. In February 2021, Titanium completed its largest acquisition since its founding, establishing Titanium among the largest Canadian transportation companies. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed twelve (12) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company has been ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years. Titanium is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol "TTR".

