BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS MAYNARDVILLE, TENN., OUTPATIENT CLINIC

Among more than 30 locations in greater Knoxville

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 4356 Maynardville Highway, Suite 3.

BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewswire)

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 865-630-9030 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Jim Mabe earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences. He is residency trained and certified as an orthopedic clinical specialist.

Mabe's clinical interests include treating lower extremity and gait dysfunctions, sports injuries and general orthopedic conditions. His specialties include manual therapy and treating spinal dysfunction.

Benchmark has approximately 30 outpatient clinics in the greater Knoxville area and more than 100 in Tennessee.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation