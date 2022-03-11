Yum China Provides Update on Status under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

SHANGHAI, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today provided an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "Act").

On March 8, 2022, as expected in its implementation of the Act, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") provisionally named the Company as a Commission-Identified Issuer, following the Company's filing of its annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC on February 28, 2022. The SEC estimated that 273 registrants might be identified under the Act as part of its review of registrants in calendar year 2020, and Yum China previously disclosed that it expected to be so identified.

The identification is pursuant to the Act, which requires the SEC to prohibit the securities of any "covered issuer," including the Company, from being traded on any of the U.S. securities exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, if the auditor of the covered issuer's financial statements is not subject to inspection by the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") for three consecutive years, beginning in 2021. Under the current terms of the Act, the Company's common stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in early 2024, unless the Act is amended to exclude the Company or the PCAOB is able to conduct a full inspection of the Company's auditor during the required timeframe.

The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange and, on September 10, 2020, the Company completed a secondary listing of its common stock on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "9987". The shares listed on the HKEX are fully fungible with the shares listed on the NYSE.

The Company will continue to monitor market developments and evaluate all strategic options.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 11,788 restaurants in over 1,600 cities at the end of December 2021.

In 2021, Yum China ranked # 363 on the Fortune 500 list and was named to TIME100 Most Influential Companies list. Yum China has also been selected as member of both Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI): World Index and Emerging Market Index. In 2022, the Company was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2022 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com .

