Showbiz Cheat Sheet Announces Its Inaugural Isaac Awards to Honor Films

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You've heard of the Oscars, but what about the Isaacs? Showbiz Cheat Sheet , an entertainment media brand of Endgame360 , is excited to announce its inaugural Isaac Awards, named after the great Oscar Isaac.

The Isaac Awards put a unique spin on the Academy Awards in celebrating films. Showbiz Cheat Sheet's film team has selected some of the best movies of the previous year that deserve recognition but will not receive that recognition through Oscar nods.

The 2022 Isaac Awards' categories and nominees are:

Best Performance

Jodie Comer in The Last Duel

Nicolas Cage in Pig

Rebecca Hall in The Night House

Simon Rex in Red Rocket

Best Scene-Stealer

Anya Taylor-Joy in Last Night in Soho

Colman Domingo in Zola

Florence Pugh in Black Widow

Sylvester Stallone in The Suicide Squad

Best Crowd-Pleasing Moment

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar , Edgar's Prayer

Ghostbusters Afterlife , The Original Ghostbusters

In the Heights , 96,000

Mortal Kombat, Get Over Here!

Best Action Sequence

Godzilla vs. Kong , Aircraft Carrier Fight

My Hero Academia : World Heroes' Mission , Deku vs. Flect Turn

Nobody , Bus Fight

The Matrix Resurrections, Neo and Trinity Chase

Fan-Favorite Movie

A Quiet Place Part II

Malignant

The Green Knight

Titane

"It's our pleasure to highlight excellence in film — particularly films that don't get the shine they might deserve from award shows like the Academy Awards," Showbiz Cheat Sheet's Assistant Managing Editor Andrew Doxy said. "Cinematic brilliance shouldn't be narrowed down to rigid criteria, which is why we're happy to bring more praise to these lesser known nominees."

Readers can vote for the nominees in each category via this form from March 7-20. Winners will be announced March 24.

