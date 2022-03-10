OFUZZI Introduces its First Cleaning Solution for Pet Hair Featuring Portable Design and Powerful Suction Performance

With 12000Pa suction power and a compact design, H8 Apex vacuum cleaner is a tailor-made solution for pet owners who need a convenient and simple tool to keep their spaces from home to car spotless.

The handheld vacuum cleaner is on sale .

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OFUZZI has announced its first handheld vacuum cleaner H8 Apex, designed for pet owners who are searching for a one-process cleaning tool capable of tackling pet hair, muddy pawprints and any other messes their pets leave behind in the home or car. Sporting a minimalist and ultra-lightweight structure packed with a suite of state-of-the-art technologies, H8 Apex is the best handheld vacuum cleaner for most people. It's a must-have for all pet parents because it makes cleaning quick and easy, relieving pet owners from the hair and grime battle.

OFUZZI H8 APEX (PRNewswire)

"We all love our furry friends, but the messes they leave behind always cause a bit of headache for pet owners who need to keep up with their busy lives while trying to maintain a chic and clean home environment. At OFUZZI, our engineers target these irritations brought about by the chore of day-to-day cleaning by reimagining the handheld vacuum cleaner to create a design that is compact, easy-to-use and fashionable without compromising hygiene standards," said Bo Du, CEO of OFUZZI.

"Our final answer is the H8 Apex. It features a slim cylinder design that seamlessly blends into your home and houses a whisper-quiet digital motor that delivers amazing suction performance to tackle unruly hair and stubborn dirt in a breeze. The built-in long-lasting battery offers users ample time and power for one cleaning session on a single charge. We believe the H8 Apex is the ultimate go-to solution for pet parents who are seeking a premium and affordable tool that gives them peace of mind while doing their daily cleaning," Bob, Product Manager of OFUZZI added.

Small yet mighty, H8 Apex delivers 12000Pa/30AW of suction power and offers users 30 minutes of cordless freedom on eco mode. Its new generation M1 brushless digital motor allows it to easily reach 60,000 RPM without carbon brush loss. H8 Apex's tiny and lightweight design, which is slimmer than a water bottle and weighs only 1.2 pounds, maximizes maneuverability and reduces wrist strain when using one hand. The product contains a 120ml dust container and a convenient one-touch dust disposal feature, despite its small size.

Developed with high hygiene standards in mind, H8 Apex is equipped with a washable HEPA 11 double-layer filter that can trap 95% of all particles to give users a healthy, efficient, and worry-free cleaning experience. For greater versatility and functionality, the vacuum cleaner is compatible with a wide array of attachments and heads to boost its efficiency when dealing with tough-to-clean surfaces and hard-to-reach spots such as cupboards, stairs, thick carpets, sofas, desktops and tight corners.

Need longer cleaning times? Don't worry, H8 Apex's fast-charging technology has that covered. The vacuum cleaner only takes 3-4 hours to get fully juiced up using a USB-C cable. It also comes with a handy carry bag and can easily be stored in a drawer.

About OFUZZI

OFUZZI is established with one simple mission: to give our customers a hassle-free cleaning experience with zero fuzz, zero fuss and zero noise. Guided by our vision to make cleaning easy and pleasant as well as knowing that a clean personal space is crucial to the physical and mental well-being of humans and pets, OFUZZI has been developing interactive, powerful, quiet-running and smart products that keep every corner of your home spotless and provide a better living environment for everyone.

