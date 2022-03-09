UpHealth Appoints Ashish Chona as EVP, Integrated Care

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) today announces the appointment of its new EVP of Integrated Care, Ashish Chona, who joins the UpHealth executive leadership team effective immediately.

Chona will oversee operations, delivery, implementation, customer experience and optimization of SyntraNet, UpHealth's integrated care management platform. Chona will also help drive go-to-market plans aligned with UpHealth's core mission to power the world's most trusted health institutions to overcome disparities of access, empower patients and providers at the point of care, and enable new models of care to drive quality care and improved health outcomes for all. Chona's purview includes client support and customer experience for managed care organizations, counties and health systems using the SyntraNet's cloud-based platform, domestic and internationally.

"The SyntraNet platform is big driver of growth for UpHealth as the industry moves to new models for care delivery and health management. Ashish's leadership and expertise will help drive continued growth," said UpHealth CEO Ramesh Balakrishnan. "Managed care organizations, health systems, and governments are increasingly looking for a comprehensive and integrated set of capabilities for data integration, interoperability, analytics and population health management, such as those offered by SyntraNet, and we are uniquely positioned to meet this need."

Chona said, "I'm excited to be joining UpHealth, and contribute to its dynamic growth and vision for healthcare. One of my primary focus areas will be to further integrate UpHealth's services, such as our medical interpretation and translation platform, behavioral health and pharmacy services, with SyntraNet."

Chona comes to UpHealth with over 20 years of experience in IoT, Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) and Cloud-based middleware and application software. He has previously held several leadership positions, including corporate management, business development & strategy, marketing, consulting and integration services for leading high-tech companies and Silicon Valley startups. Prior to joining UpHealth, he was an entrepreneur, co-founding several technology companies with successful exits. Most notably, he served as the CEO and co-founder of InSync Software, a company focused on asset tracking and monitoring that enabled the digital transformation of supply chain, manufacturing and asset management operations.

In 2015, Chona spearheaded the acquisition of InSync by ORBCOMM, a leading provider of cellular & satellite IoT solutions for the Transportation and Heavy Equipment Industries. He later served as the Senior Vice President of IoT Business Development at ORBCOMM where he was responsible for driving solutions including analytics across all key verticals and strategic enterprise accounts. Earlier in his career, Chona co-founded Radiance Systems which was acquired by Asyst Technologies, a leading provider of factory automation solutions for the global semiconductor & electronics industries. At Asyst, he was responsible for global software business development, sales and marketing. He holds a master's degree in Dynamic Systems, Controls & Robotics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. He lives in the SF Bay Area with his family and enjoys travel, sports and reading.

