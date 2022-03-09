Shippo Launches Shippo for Platforms with Shopify as the First Partner <legend role="h2">Shippo for Platforms gives leading e-commerce platforms the ability to integrate code-complete, globally-accessible shipping functionality directly within an existing platform experience</legend>

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shippo , a leading shipping platform for growing e-commerce businesses, today announced it has partnered with Shopify , the leading provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, to provide an end-to-end shipping solution as well as best-in-class carrier rates to Shopify merchants directly within the Shopify platform. As part of this partnership, Shopify will leverage Shippo to make Shopify Shipping available in select European markets, where merchants can now access Shipping directly from the Shopify admin.

This integration is made possible through the launch of Shippo for Platforms, a new product that offers platform providers a seamlessly integrated shipping solution through the Shippo API. With Shippo for Platforms, Shopify and other global e-commerce platforms can provide an improved shipping experience for their merchants worldwide without requiring additional in-house development or programming expenditures, resulting in significant ongoing cost and time savings while providing the seamless shipping experience that will drive adoption amongst their customers.

"Shopify has a well-established reputation of introducing new features and innovations that provide customers the absolutely best possible experience, and shipping is no exception," said Simon Kreuz, president and co-founder at Shippo. "Third-party apps are clunky and often result in a poor user experience, but natively integrating Shippo's shipping capabilities directly within the Shopify platform helps ensure their merchants enjoy all the benefits of Shippo while maintaining the seamless experience they have come to expect from Shopify."

"It goes without saying that, to succeed in commerce today, merchants must be able to get packages into the hands of their customers quickly and affordably," said Kaz Nejatian, VP, Merchant Services at Shopify. "Our partnership with Shippo allows our merchants to meet consumer expectations for convenience, speed, and cost without having to be a shipping expert themselves."

Shippo for Platforms serves as a way for the world's largest e-commerce platforms to future proof their e-commerce strategy by powering shipping for their merchants while providing a unified in-platform experience. With embedded master accounts and bring-your-own-carrier functionality, platforms like Shopify can manage their global merchant infrastructure without compromising merchant experience or benefits. This native solution provides:

Global carrier network and rates. Shippo has the largest network of global and regional carriers, as well as highly-competitive, pre-negotiated carrier rates. With Shippo for Platforms, platform providers can offer merchants lower rates and international scale without diverting resources to build and maintain those relationships internally.

Turnkey end user experience. With code-complete functionality, any platform can easily integrate the full suite of Shippo features using Shippo's API or Embedded UI. Each instance of Shippo for Platforms can be catered to the needs and development resources of the particular platform, helping to ensure the experience feels authentic to that brand.

Easy-to-integrate shipping infrastructure. With the Shippo for Platforms infrastructure, platforms can sign up merchants, onboard carriers, purchase labels, and use all of the Shippo API functionality to natively service a merchant – all from a single place.

Shippo for Platforms is available for all global platform providers starting today. Platforms that are interested in creating a seamless shipping experience for their merchants can learn more about Shippo for Platforms at https://goshippo.com/shippo-for-platforms /.

Founded in 2013, Shippo is the leading shipping platform for modern e-commerce. More than 120,000 businesses, including top e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, warehouses, and brands, trust Shippo to navigate the complexities of shipping and fuel growth. With Shippo's platform, businesses of all sizes can access 85+ global carriers, get real-time shipping rates, print labels, automate international paperwork, track packages, facilitate returns, and more. To learn more, visit goshippo.com .

