Promedica Deploys Infor Cloudsuite Healthcare to Reduce Complexity and Expand Focus on Patient Care

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that ProMedica, a mission-based, not-for-profit health and well-being organization headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, successfully implemented Infor CloudSuite Healthcare on Amazon Web Services® (AWS). ProMedica needed to replace legacy systems and consolidate common functional requirements after the acquisition of HCR ManorCare in 2018, as well as meet demand for a greater number of financial reports, and merge inventory, item master, and vendor master data. Since the go-live with key applications for human resources, financials and supply chain, ProMedica has improved data sharing and streamlined its processes. The organization has also significantly increased the number of financial reports for monthly distribution and reduced item master data from 60,000 items down to 13,000.

Merging these two large companies meant more than just blending different corporate cultures and expanding business models. From an IT perspective, it also meant ensuring that the new organization's business systems could easily and safely share data, operate across processes, and roll up the financial data of its now more than 1,000 business units and multiple lines of business. Further complicating matters was that both companies relied on legacy business systems that were approaching end of life.

"We were bringing two $3.5 billion companies together," said Murray Mercier, CIO of ProMedica, "and they were both in similar conditions — for different reasons. But there was no migrating to what one company had versus another. Consolidating our systems with common functional requirements would require moving to a completely new ERP system. Running a $7 billion business on the way to $10 billion is completely different than what we were doing at half the size."

Prior to the merger, both companies had independently determined that Infor solutions offered the best option to replace their respective legacy systems. Infor's applications specialized for healthcare offered flexibility of the configuration and encompassed everything necessary from financial reporting to financial close, as well as being able to monitor the close.

"We're able to recreate over 2,000 financial reports on a monthly basis. We've been able to consolidate to a new chart of accounts, as well as a single inventory, item master, and vendor master. With Infor CloudSuite Healthcare, we were able to reduce our item master from 60,000 down to 13,000 items. That was a huge impact in maintenance across the board for our hospitals, and a huge cost savings for us," said Gary Mierzwiak, ProMedica vice president of administrative systems.

After all that this successful go-live achieved immediately, the hunger for innovation continues with plans to further improve financial processing and other key areas of the business with Infor over the next two to three years. Yet, amid all this present and planned digital transformation, the ProMedica mission remains the focal point — patient care and satisfaction.

"Infor is a trusted partner by healthcare organizations like ProMedica because we have a reputation for providing services to thousands of customers on a shared infrastructure and can be relied on to ensure systems are running optimally," said Matt Breslin, Infor executive vice president. "By partnering with Infor, organizations have access to modern cloud-based tools that support the business processes of leading-edge clinical care, now and as new challenges emerge. Through continued partnerships and innovation, we are able to help our customers connect the mission of healthcare with the business of healthcare."

