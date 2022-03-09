INDIANAPOLIS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRECISIONxtract, a Precision Value & Health team, announced the launch of OncoGenius, a new digital data and analytic-based solution that provides life science company leaders access to third-party information about oncology provider drug preferences and management. The launch was facilitated by the acquisition earlier this year of Oncology Reimbursement Management (ORM), a specialty consulting and research services company to the oncology pharmaceutical market. Combining ORM's veteran expertise and depth of market research data with PRECISIONxtract's proven ability to transform data into products, OncoGenius delivers actionable insights and further expands Precision's leadership in accelerating the value that life science companies can realize from data.

PRECISIONxtract Launches OncoGenius, Empowering Oncology Brands With New Insights From Provider-level Data

OncoGenius unlocks longitudinal provider data and market research, delivering dynamic insights to oncology innovators based on segment or account. With OncoGenius, brand and market access leaders gain insight into the formularies, treatment plans, and clinical pathways that are influencing prescribing decisions related to their products and competing products.

ORM's cofounders Bruce Edelen and Ron Schleif bring a wealth of oncology experience and have trusted relationships with almost 100 leading healthcare organizations across the United States "I know that I speak for the entire PRECISIONxtract team that we are very excited by the addition of Bruce and Ron to our group," commented Bruce Leavitt, President of PRECISIONxtract. "They bring a unique value to life science companies with their rare combination of oncology commercialization savvy and very strong relationships with oncology providers. With PRECISIONxtract's access to longitudinal provider level data, OncoGenius enables enhanced insights, facilitated by the depth of our data, and the ability to scale and serve oncology pharma clients."

To find out more about PRECISIONxtract's recent acquisitions and innovative suite of life science solutions, including OncoGenius, please visit www.precisionxtract.com/ces or email us at info@precisionxtract.com.

About PRECISIONxtract

PRECISIONxtract accelerates the value of data and value realization by enabling data science, leveraging analytics and innovating with technology to transform the way clients connect with customers. As a Precision Value & Health team, we have successfully supported the global commercialization needs for hundreds of brands and life science clients.

About Precision Value & Health

Precision Value & Health is engineered to bring specialized expertise to every juncture of the innovation and commercialization continuum. With teams harnessing data-driven evidence and leveraging real-world experience, Precision Value & Health partners with life science companies to establish and communicate the clinical, economic, and humanistic value of innovative therapies. Our commercialization capabilities include PRECISIONadvisors (global pricing and market access strategy), PRECISIONeffect (healthcare communications and marketing), PRECISIONheor (evidence generation and strategy), PRECISIONscientia (medical communications), PRECISIONvalue (managed markets marketing), and PRECISIONxtract (data-driven analytics and insights). Precision Value & Health is shifting the trajectory and accelerating your success. Visit www.precisionvaluehealth.com.

Media contact: Louis Landon, louis.landon@precisionvh.com

View original content:

SOURCE PRECISIONxtract