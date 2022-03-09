Material Fact: Guidance 2022

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A.:

MATERIAL FACT

Embraer S.A. ("Embraer" or "Company"), in accordance with CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, and CVM Instruction No. 480, of September 7, 2009, informs its shareholders and the market in general of its projections for the year 2022.

(1) GUIDANCE 2022







Commercial Aviation deliveries 60 - 70



Executive Aviation deliveries 100 - 110



Consolidated Revenues (US$ bn.) $4,5 - $5,0



Adjusted EBIT margin (%) 3,5% - 4,5%



Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 8,0% - 9,0%



Free Cash Flow (US$ mln.) $ 50 or Better



(1) Without Eve







This information will be available in the Reference Form (section 11), on the CVM website at http://www.cvm.gov.br/ and the Company's website at http://ri.embraer.com.br, within the legal period.

Embraer clarifies that this document contains forward-looking statements beyond the Company's control, which are estimates, and involve uncontrolled external factors. Therefore, they do not constitute a performance promise by the Company and its managers and may undergo changes that will be communicated diligently as soon as the events occur.

