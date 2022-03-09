Hyland hires Dan Dennis as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer

CLEVELAND, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, recognized as a leading content services provider by Gartner for 12 consecutive years, has hired Dan Dennis as its Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer. In his role, Dan is responsible for leading Hyland's security vision, evolving the information security programs and practices and protecting all corporate, customer, partner and employee data. Building on almost 25 years dedicated to security, developing programs from the ground up and providing oversight of enterprise SaaS solutions for organizations of all sizes, Dennis' focus at Hyland will be the centralization and evolution of its security programs into a unified strategy.

Dan Dennis, SVP and chief information security officer (PRNewswire)

Dan's history, expertise and leadership will greatly benefit Hyland across the breadth of the company

Throughout its 30-year history, Hyland has prioritized information governance and platform security. As the company continues along its trajectory to become the leading global provider of cloud-native content services solutions, security remains at the heart of every step in the software development, deployment and maintenance strategy. Dennis' expertise and new perspective will help ensure Hyland's security strategy and teams are aligned and equipped to handle and respond to the organization's ambitious growth plans.

"I've been fortunate in my career to lead the strategic development and adoption of security programs for start-ups to large global enterprises," Dennis said. "I've gained deep experience in defining the right strategies to protect information, mitigate risk and ensure compliance, while managing costs and maintaining highly engaged teams. I'm excited for the new unique challenge at Hyland, to evolve a successful, established security program that sets the foundation to best support Hyland's next-generation, cloud-native offerings."

"Security is a critical component of every organization's strategy, especially in the evolving world we live in where digital-first interactions are preferred," said John Phelan, EVP and chief product officer at Hyland. "Dan's history, expertise and leadership within the security space will greatly benefit Hyland across the breadth of the company. Dan's expertise spans corporate, product, cloud security and most importantly, how to deploy them in usable ways. He's a great asset to our team and I'm looking forward to collaborating with him to support our customers and partners."

Before joining Hyland, Dennis was the Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Benefitfocus and prior to that, Chief Information Security Officer of the Talent Management Solutions portfolio at IBM, where he managed successful large-scale technical projects within high-growth and rapidly changing environments. Dennis received his Bachelor of Science in Finance and Marketing from Boston College and sits on multiple boards, including the South Carolina Tech Executive Forum and Carolina CISO Leadership Board.

To learn more about Hyland's cloud-first vision and strategic roadmap to deliver next-generation content services solutions, visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Megan Larsen

+1 440.788.4988

Megan.Larsen@Hyland.com

Hyland Software, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyland