FASHION EXPERT, AUTHOR AND HOST LAWRENCE ZARIAN LAUNCHES FIRST EVER PODCAST "YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL" WITH CITIZENS OF SOUND

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lawrence Zarian, one of the most sought after on-camera lifestyle & fashion experts in the television industry today, announced the launch of his first ever podcast "You Are Beautiful" in partnership with Citizens of Sound.

What makes you FEEL beautiful? This is the pivotal question celebrated author, designer, stylist and host Lawrence Zarian has asked the thousands of women and men who have come to him for his advice and guidance over his 25+ year career. As Zarian, better known as LZ says, "it's not what you wear, it's how you FEEL. And it's not how you look, it's how you LIVE."

In his new podcast, "You Are Beautiful with Lawrence Zarian," LZ celebrates his guests from all walks of life exploring what makes them tick; in the past two years we've all had to pivot our lives in some capacity and there's been this glorious time to regroup, refresh, reset, restart and renew. What is beautiful? Featuring raw, vulnerable conversations from guests such as Jane Lynch, Garcelle Beauvais, Chris Sullivan, Norman Lear, Ross Matthews, Finola Hughes, Melissa Peterman, Eva LaRue, Daisy Fuentes and Richard Marx and more, this podcast digs in deep to each guest's interpretation of the word to find out what used to be, versus what is now, what they have learned over the years in time of success, in time of struggle, and EVERYTHING in between. And of course what makes them FEEL…truly beautiful inside and out.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to announce the debut of my new podcast, 'You Are Beautiful' with my partners at Citizens of Sound," Zarian said. "Throughout my career, I have always strived to help men and women feel their absolute best inside and out. The word beautiful means something different to everyone and that is what I aim to discover here with each of my special guests. This is a series filled with raw honesty, understanding, self-reflection and a quest to recognize what makes each of us beautiful in our own unique way."

Lawrence is also the author of the highly successful fashion "Bible," Lawrence Zarian's 10 Commandments for a Perfect Wardrobe in which he not only breaks down how to maximize one's style potential, but also emphasizes the importance that true style originates with a happy and healthy mind, attitude and lifestyle.

"You Are Beautiful" is now available to listen and stream anywhere you get your podcasts.

ABOUT LAWRENCE ZARIAN:

Lawrence is one of the most sought after on-camera lifestyle & fashion experts in the television industry today. From his celebrated red-carpet coverage of the Academy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and the Golden Globes, Lawrence Zarian is a network television staple. As a consistent family member of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" for over 20 years, he has also joined the teams of "NBC's California Live", "E! Daily Pop", "The Kelly Clarkson Show," "Extra," "KTLA," not only sharing and celebrating the hottest trends of the season but also interpreting Hollywood's most expensive looks into affordable styles for everyone. Specializing in styling women of all ages, Lawrence focuses not just on affordable trends but also the psychology around dressing for your body type and loving yourself in the process. In 2020, Lawrence launched his first clothing collection of separates with Connected Apparel, CAxLZ. The collection is designed for women of all shapes, ages and glorious sizes without compromising the latest styles and trends. Incorporating the feedback Lawrence has received from his years of experience styling women and producing fashion segments for television, each piece from the collection has been carefully crafted and designed with inclusive sizing, affordability, and timeless style at the forefront. Due to the overwhelming response since launch, CAxLZ was contacted by the major retailer Nordstrom to be one of their featured designers carried on their website. Lawrence is also the author of the highly successful fashion "Bible," Lawrence Zarian's 10 Commandments for a Perfect Wardrobe. His book not only breaks down how to maximize one's style potential but also emphasizes the importance that true style originates with a happy and healthy mind, attitude and lifestyle.

ABOUT CITIZENS OF SOUND:

Will Retherford is the co-founder and lead producer for Citizens of Sound , a podcast production agency offering conception, brand development, and audio production. Will and his team work directly with celebrities, influencers, and business owners consulting, training, and producing shows with "gravity." With over one million downloads and over one thousand hours of content produced, Citizens of Sound continues achieving new heights by committing to the evolution of the podcast industry and launching some of the largest up-and-coming shows. Featured on Entertainment Tonight, Medium, Apple Podcasts, and more, many of their shows have received national recognition including: A Little Bit Culty with Sarah and Nippy from HBO's "The Vow," Invest Your Best with Ali Kay, and Inner Worlds with Leeor Alexandra.

