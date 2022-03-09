ESR Announces Its First Magnetic Keyboard Case for iPad Air 5

WILMINGTON, Del., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, today launched their "Protection +" line of cases for the iPad Air 5 with each case offering outstanding protection plus additional functionality helping users get even more out of their iPad Air 5.

"We've had a vast number of customers tell us they wanted a better option for keyboard cases", said ESR CEO Tim Wu. "We heard them, and as a result, have designed an all-new keyboard case as well as upgraded our best-selling iPad cases with unique functionality".

ESR releases “Protection +” line of cases for iPad Air 5 (PRNewswire)

ESR releases "Protection +" line of cases for iPad Air 5

The cases come in 4 "Protection +" categories and are designed to help users unlock new ways of using their iPad Air 5 while still keeping it protected.

Protection + Work

ASCEND Keyboard Case: This case is designed with a fully adjustable 15°-180° stand that allows you to find the right angle and work from anywhere. It can quickly switch from a workstation to mobile tablet with its detachable magnetic case.

Protection + Play

REBOUND Hybrid Case 360: With a removable magnetic cover, you can easily switch from browsing or video chatting to gaming while keeping your iPad fully protected the whole time.

Protection + Watching

SENTRY Magnetic Stand Case: This versatile case has an adjustable magnetic kickstand that supports eight viewing angles while the magnetic back case offers a raised viewing mode that's perfect catching up on your favorite shows.

Protection + Drawing

REBOUND Magnetic Case: Strong magnets securely attach this case to your iPad for slim and lightweight protection. With full Apple Pencil support and a low-profile stand mode for drawing, you're ready to get creative wherever you find inspiration.

Official Links

Image Gallery

Images of all products are available here.

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with a user base of now over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of mobile accessories. From best-sellers like the Air Armor Case and HaloLock Car Charger to our latest iPad cases; every product we create has one goal: give people a better experience with technology.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ESR Media