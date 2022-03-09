Energy Industry Visionary Lisa Frantzis Expands Role at Guidehouse

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce energy industry luminary Lisa Frantzis has expanded her role with the firm's Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure (ES&I) segment, spearheading go-to-market efforts for renewables, hydrogen and eMobility solutions.

Guidehouse logo (PRNewswire)

An internationally recognized trailblazer in energy efficiency, decarbonization, clean and renewable energy, Frantzis is focused on helping companies understand decarbonization pathways, emerging technologies, regulatory changes, and market initiatives to accelerate the transition to a 21st-century clean energy system.

"Lisa is a true visionary and distinguished executive in the energy industry. Bringing her vast experience in clean energy policy, technology development, and implementation, she further enhances Guidehouse's capabilities and experience helping our clients navigate the energy transition," said Jan Vrins, leader of Guidehouse's global ES&I segment. "We are delighted she is expanding her role, making a real difference in transforming policy to help create a secure, clean, resilient, and affordable energy system."

Over her 40 years of consulting experience, Frantzis has determined renewable and clean energy integration options for utility companies; identified energy program options for international government agencies; developed business strategies for energy manufacturers; and conducted due diligence for financial firms considering clean energy investments.

"Innovation is transforming the sector quickly and Guidehouse is at the forefront of helping clients navigate the opportunities and challenges that come along with these changes," said Frantzis. "It couldn't be a more exciting, inspiring time to be working in this industry, and I am thrilled to be a part of this exceptional team."

Recently named a member of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)'s Electricity Advisory Committee (EAC), she also recently served as a Senior Managing Director at Advanced Energy Economy (AEE), a national organization of businesses using policy advocacy, analysis and education to bring about a prosperous economy based on secure, clean and affordable energy.

"For me it's all about cross sector collaboration," added Frantzis. "As the market continues to transition towards a partnership between government, utilities and the commercial sector, Guidehouse is uniquely positioned, driving outcomes that enable clients to reach their ambitions through transformation."

Ms. Frantzis is currently on the Board of Directors of the Northeast Clean Energy Council (NECEC) and LineVision, Inc. She has been an Ambassador for the U.S. Clean Energy, Education & Empowerment program (C3E) since 2014 and was awarded the New England Women in Energy and Environment, Leadership Award, in 2019. She was formerly on the boards of the American Council on Renewable Energy; the Smart Electric Power Alliance, and Solar Energy Business Association of New England. She also serves on the Boards of Quassy Amusement Park and La Donna Musicale since 1998, as well as the Advisory Board for the Center for Law, Brain and Behavior at Massachusetts General Hospital.

About Guidehouse's Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure Segment

With more than 700 consultants, Guidehouse's global Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure segment is the strongest in the industry. We are the go-to partner for leaders creating sustainable, resilient communities and infrastructure, serving as trusted advisors to utilities and energy companies, large corporations, investors, NGOs, and the public sector. We've solved big challenges with the world's 60 largest electric, water, and gas utilities; the 20 largest independent power generators; five of the 10 largest oil & gas majors; the 20 largest gas distribution and pipeline companies; European governments; and the US federal government's civilian agencies involved in the country's land, resources, and infrastructure. We combine our passion, expertise, and industry relationships to forge a resilient path toward sustainability for our clients. We turn vision into action by leading and de-risking the execution of big ideas and driving outcomes for our clients that enable them to reach their ambitions through transformation. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com/esi.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin

cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse