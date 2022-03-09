Collibra Adds Innovations, Tools and Services to Data Intelligence Cloud to Maximize Customer Value and Boost Productivity <legend role="h2"><span>Expanded Tableau and new</span>Matillion<span>integrations,</span>Collibra<span>Everywhere browser extension, automation capabilities and Data Quality &</span>Observability<span>enhancements make it seamless to find and understand data</span></legend>

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced product updates, expanded integrations, new tools and services for its Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud , the single system of engagement for data. The updates are designed to drive clarity and ensure that every user can be as productive as possible.

"According to IDC, 83% of executives believe there is a need to be more data driven now than prior to the pandemic.1However, today's enterprises are facing an increasingly complex data landscape, and the volume, variety and velocity of data is only accelerating," said Laura Sellers, chief product officer for Collibra. "To face this challenge, enterprises need a modern approach to data intelligence that makes it easy for business users to quickly find, trust and access the massive volumes of data they have. This is why I am excited to announce a series of new innovations that improve productivity and provide more context and insights at your fingertips. Together, these updates will empower our customers to use data more effectively and innovatively and pave the way to better ROI from their data."

New Capabilities to Provide More Context and Clarity Around Data

Collibra's comprehensive data intelligence platform unifies data catalog, data lineage, flexible governance, continuous quality and built-in privacy. With these new updates, organizations can build in data maturity by driving more context and trust around data.

New Data Quality & Observability capabilities: New auto-validation rules in Collibra Data Quality & Observability enable enterprises to scale sensitive data discovery and data quality enforcement seamlessly, protecting sensitive data and reducing risk. With new DQ workflows, data stewards can centralize and prioritize all data quality requests within Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud, facilitating quicker data issue remediation.

Collibra Everywhere browser extension: The new Collibra Everywhere browser extension provides quick access to context about data when browsing Tableau and Power BI reports, allowing analysts to better understand and trust reports. The extension also works with Confluence, Salesforce, Jira, ServiceNOW, Snowflake, Sharepoint and online query editors, allowing users to quickly pull up the information and context they need from Collibra.

Automation of stewardship tasks : New capabilities for data stewards improve productivity by automating data curation, reducing manual efforts and enabling business context to be easily added to cataloged metadata at scale.

Improved visualization: New capabilities ensure users can quickly visualize and understand relationships across all data assets.

New and Expanded Native Integrations

Collibra is expanding support for Tableau and adding support for Matillion, ensuring customers can get deep visibility and insights into metadata and lineage from these tools in one central location.

Tableau integration: Collibra's newly enhanced integration provides deep visibility and insights into Tableau metadata through expanded data source connectivity, automated stitching and a complete view of technical and business lineage to help customers find, understand and trust the business intelligence reports they need in one place.

Matillion integration: With Collibra and Matillion's new integration, enterprises can ingest Matillion ETL lineage into Collibra and visualize end-to-end technical lineage, widening visibility into enterprise data.

"Trust is a core value at Tableau and through our enhanced integration with Collibra, we're ensuring customers can confidently make data-driven decisions built on trusted, quality data that's easily discoverable," said Brian Matsubara, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, Tableau.

New Services and Learning Paths Maximize the Value of Customers' Data

Collibra has launched new learning paths and services to help customers plan, design and execute on their data intelligence strategy efficiently. These services and learning paths help customers accelerate their time to value by ensuring that they have the support and knowledge to onboard teams and accelerate adoption of new platform capabilities.

The Foundation and Strategy Program helps customers with strategic planning efforts including road mapping, use case prioritization and implementation services.

The Resident Architect Program is available to support customers with a dedicated architect to help guide and strengthen their internal Collibra capabilities and accelerate use case implementation over the course of one year.

Data Quality Virtual Lab is a hands-on course that allows customers to practice creating and running data quality checks, reviewing and analyzing reports and scorecards as well as configuring and managing rules and alerts. Theis a hands-on course that allows customers to practice creating and running data quality checks, reviewing and analyzing reports and scorecards as well as configuring and managing rules and alerts.

"For organizations to experience the benefits of data intelligence, they need to have tools and technologies that enable access to and leverage of intelligence about data, regardless of where and how data-native workers are delivering data value," said Stewart Bond, director of Data Integration and Intelligence Software research and IDC. "Collibra's new innovations and services are welcome additions to Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud, giving organizations the ability to overcome data-related challenges everywhere, enabling faster delivery of data value and intelligence at scale."

Free Test Drive to Help Customers Experience Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud

The Collibra Test Drive for Data Quality & Observability is now freely available. This new addition to the Collibra Test Drive is the latest in a series of use cases that Collibra is building to support customers with a hands-on experience and guided tour through the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud. The Collibra Test Drive allows customers to explore some of the most common use cases and understand how Collibra can help put them on the path to driving better data-driven outcomes.

