ClearanceJobs Releases Annual Compensation Report for Security Cleared Talent

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that ClearanceJobs, its leading career marketplace for security-cleared professionals in the defense industry and national security, has released its 2022 Security Clearance Compensation Report.

Security clearance total compensation averaged $101,395 in 2021. The ClearanceJobs annual survey of cleared professionals about key topics around salary and job satisfaction remains a pivotal pulse point in the health of the overall national security sector. The biggest story around the 2021 survey is the generational shifts hitting the cleared workforce – the survey found a 6 percent decrease in the number of baby boomer respondents, and a corresponding 6 percent increase in millennials. The graying of the aerospace industry is affecting both the skills and average age of professionals fueling the defense workforce. Technical careers remain king, garnering nearly $30,000 more than the overall average for all industries and taking over the top spot in cleared compensation across all job categories.

"The 2022 Security Clearance Compensation Report truly highlights the myriad factors that contribute to compensation across the national security field, from job category and years of experience to clearance level, and number of technical certifications," said Evan Lesser, Founder and President of ClearanceJobs. "Small shifts in both the industry and individual can have huge impact on compensation, and we see from the survey results that there may be no such thing as the 'average' cleared worker. This is an industry fueled by unique and exceptional skills, and unique and exceptional people."

D.C. Dips and Workforce Shifts

The D.C. metro remains the main market for security cleared professionals with 42 percent of respondents working in D.C., Maryland or Virginia. But geographic mobility is beginning to be more of an option, and D.C. metro respondents dropped by 3 percent in 2021. While the D.C. monopoly may have dipped slightly, it still pays to work inside the Beltway. Respondents within the I-495 corridor had average compensation $21,576 higher than the average for those who worked outside the Beltway.

State Total Comp Alabama $95,626 Arizona $90,525 California $103,322 Colorado $105,174 D.C. $109,163 Florida $95,105 Georgia $86,900 Hawaii $102,772 Illinois $94,589 Indiana $82,203 Kentucky $80,882 Louisiana $82,891 Maryland $106,876 Massachusetts $113,197 Michigan $101,830 Missouri $93,223 Nebraska $98,193 Nevada $99,481 New Jersey $104,935 New Mexico $95,859 New York $93,332 North Carolina $89,928 Ohio $95,341 Oklahoma $85,266 Pennsylvania $89,294 South Carolina $83,968 Tennessee $90,103 Texas $93,285 Utah $97,494 Virginia $110,096 Washington $98,495

The Afghanistan withdraw also created a dip in OCONUS cleared respondents. Afghanistan went from making up 25 percent of overseas cleared workers to just 4 percent. The shift in defense strategy means 97 percent of all cleared respondents now work stateside.

Compensation by Occupation: Cyber and Suits

When it comes to top-paying cleared industries it's clear: suits and cyber are where the money's at. The shift to cyber as the highest-paying occupation became a reality in 2022. Business sales topped the list of cleared occupations in 2021, but for 2022 cyber took over the top-paying slot with IT-Software professionals ($129,756) and Systems Engineers ($129,351) garnering the top spots and Management ($123,773), Data Science ($119,759), and Business Sales ($119,221) rounding out the top 5 highest paid cleared positions.



Average Total Comp Aerospace and Aviation $102,119 Business - HR $86,177 Business - Legal $108,163 Business - Sales $119,221 Business - Support $74,383 Construction/Facilities $94,268 Emergency $93,218 Engineering - Chemical $91,557 Engineering - Civil $104,659 Engineering - Electrical $101,773 Engineering - Mechanical $102,627 Engineering - Systems $129,351 Finance $104,357 Government Contractor $90,832 Healthcare and Science $94,075 Intelligence $103,693 IT - Database $108,162 IT - Data Science $119,759 IT - Hardware $103,395 IT - Security $114,018 IT - Software $129,756 IT - Support $79,989 IT - Tech Writing $96,633 IT - QA and Test $105,482 Linguist $93,505 Logistics $81,046 Management $123,773 Military and Law Enforcement $111,476 Security $82,318 Trainer/Instructor $94,141 Visual and Creative $90,405

It also pays to be a triple threat – combining skills, experience and certifications is the key to higher compensation in the cleared industry. More than half (52 percent) of respondents reported having at least one industry certification and cleared and certified workers earned an average of $13,000 more than their non-certified counterparts.

Can You Go Remote in National Security?

For years it was assumed you couldn't work remote and work in national security. But 46 percent of respondents said remote or hybrid work environments would remain in place post-COVID. Respondents who said remote work wasn't on the table weighed in on what would make going back to the office better. Most respondents said extra vacation and more vacation days were the best way to lure them back to the office. Gone are the days of the office buffet, however, more respondents cited they would rather receive nothing than on-site food or snacks.

Respondents reported slight decreases in both job and salary satisfaction in 2021, but when it came down to what would help shift the needle toward a happier worker, higher compensation and more training options were top on the list. For those who worry that the lure of commercial sector remote work options will force cleared workers out, it's worth noting that while 29 percent of respondents said remote work would increase their job satisfaction, a similar figure (27 percent) said a more meaningful mission would.

"The shifts we saw in our 2022 Compensation Report are all relatively small," noted Jill Hamilton, editor of ClearanceJobs. "But what we've seen is that small shifts – in demographics or sentiment – can have a major impact on our very limited pool of cleared candidates. The devil truly is in the details, as well as the opportunity. It's incredibly important for both employers and federal government agencies to understand how the workforce is changing, from the rise in millennial workers to the dips in D.C. metro respondents."

The Security Clearance Compensation report includes cleared compensation by state, occupation, education, security clearance level and other criteria.

Access The 2022 Security Clearance Compensation Report:

Report Methodology

The 2022 Security Clearance Compensation Survey was administered online by ClearanceJobs from September 17, 2021 and December 31, 2021. In 2021, there were 52,028 survey participants, an increase of 14% over the 2020 survey. After excluding survey respondents without a security clearance, unemployed, active-duty military, students, those whose compensation was below $18,000 or above $300,000, and finally incomplete or duplicate questionnaires, there remained 24,089 usable responses in 2021. Survey results are compared to the 20,548 usable responses captured in 2020 that followed the same parameters.

