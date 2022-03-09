C4 ENERGY® IGNITES SXSW® 2022 AS OFFICIAL ENERGY DRINK

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off March 11, Austin-based brand C4 Energy®, one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and a global leader in active nutrition, will power up the highly anticipated return of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals as the Official Energy Drink partner. Considered the global nexus of music, film, tech, and business, SXSW® aligns perfectly with C4 Energy's brand platform, "Ignite Your Fire" - the ideology that an internal fire is what drives each of us forward and pushes us beyond our limits, to achieve peak human performance. C4 Energy is the fuel to that fire, unlocking the best version of all festival goers, boundary-pushing thought leaders, disruptive marketers, explosive creators, and future-focused visionaries.

Throughout the 10-day festival, C4 Energy joins the impressive roster of sponsors to host several immersive sampling experiences to keep attendees fully dialed in, mentally and physically. Fans can get fired up on C4 Energy's range of explosive energy drinks including C4 Smart Energy®, formulated to boost mental focus and alertness, and two of the brand's hottest flavor collaborations with SKITTLES™ and STARBURST™.

"SXSW is the global festival for the greatest creative and tech minds, and as an Austin-based company, there is no better place for us to share our range of performance energy beverages that are made with zero sugar, carbs, or artificial colors," said Rajaa Grar, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at Nutrabolt. "It is an honor to partner with SXSW as its Official Energy Drink, and we look forward to igniting every festival-goer's limitless potential throughout ten days of explosive activations and content."

With 30+ sampling opportunities throughout the Austin-based brand's backyard for festival goers to achieve their hustle, SXSW is anticipated to be C4 Energy's largest sampling event in brand history. Alongside these sampling locations, C4 Energy will also be debuting two new activations and sampling spaces as part of its 6th Street takeover. The first space, the C4 Energy Video Experience, is a fully immersive video activation, featuring a 23-foot LED screen and a cutting edge, fully programmed robotic arm, while the second, the C4 Energy Mobile Experience, is a state-of-the-art, fully immersive, LED-laden bus featuring an optical illusion concept that highlights the mouthwatering flavor of C4 Energy beverages. With the debut of these two mobile activation units, C4 Energy is leaning into SXSW's intersection of art, technology, and culture, imbuing experiential elements into all consumer activations, bringing the digital world to life. These two never-before-seen units will act as social content creation hubs, combining brand immersion and sampling with social content creation for both consumers and brand ambassadors.

C4 Energy will also fuel the Outdoor Stage concert series known for showcasing legendary performers, the registrants lounge, and all green room and artist village locations. Fans can pop in and out of the sampling trucks to snap custom social media content, taste the brand's newest flavors, and meet top C4 Energy athletes and ambassadors. All virtual and in-person badge holders can also opt in for a free can of C4 Energy, redeemable at retail, to keep the energy going after SXSW.

C4 Energy contains a blend of clinically studied functional ingredients including CarnoSyn® beta-alanine, an amino acid to support muscular endurance; BetaPower®, a purified form of anhydrous betaine, naturally derived from beets, to help maintain cellular hydration; caffeine anhydrous for energy; and L-citrulline for performance, designed to help you crush all your fitness and wellness goals.

C4 Energy is available in all 50 states, internationally, and online at C4Energy.com. To join the conversation, get tips from top industry trainers, and energy inspiration from C4 Energy's global social community, Check out C4 Energy on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global, active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition categories, under three consumer-loved brands: C4 Energy® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 BCAA brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002). Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through the company's owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other 3rd party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the US, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, GNC, Walgreens, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com and follow Nutrabolt on LinkedIn. You can also follow C4 Energy® on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

