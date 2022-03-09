BRG Expands Life Sciences Advisory Expertise with Addition of Clay Willis

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Clay Willis has joined as a Washington, DC-based director in the firm's Health Analytics practice. Willis has over 15 years of consulting experience in the pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare industries. He focuses on working with life science manufacturers in delivering pricing and contracting business solutions that improve performance and operational productivity while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Willis has a detailed understanding of government program (Medicaid, Medicare, VA/FSS, 340B) compliance, operations, systems and reimbursement. He also has knowledge in state price transparency, gross-to-net, 340B program integrity, commercial contracting, and other market access and pricing and contracting–related areas.

"Clay's expertise spans several areas that our Health Analytics practice focuses on, allowing BRG to provide a more robust offering to our clients," said BRG Principal Executive Officer and President Tri MacDonald. "He is an excellent addition to the practice."

Willis has led compliance and operational assessments in specific expertise areas where he has evaluated current state processes, data, people and systems used by manufacturers. He identifies areas that may have gaps and makes recommendations for manufacturer consideration. These include how to comply with government program regulations, including upcoming proposed or new regulations, and how to make current operations more efficient and effective. Throughout his career, he has assisted manufacturers in implementing his recommendations and has provided other strategic support around product launches, pricing and contracting changes, government-channel forecasting and data analytics/reporting. He also has extensive experience working with internal legal and outside counsel on these projects, as appropriate.

"I am excited to join BRG and its Health Analytics practice during this remarkable period of growth," said Willis. "Having worked in consulting for over 15 years, I am joining BRG to help expand the firm's pricing and contracting capabilities and services in life sciences. I am very much looking forward to advising our collective life sciences clients in this ever-changing environment."

Willis is a market leader who has presented numerous points of view at industry conferences and through webinars and written publications.

Commenting on the announcement, Managing Director Jerry Lewandowski, a leader of BRG's Health Analytics practice, said, "Clay's addition to the BRG team allows us to provide additional expertise to pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare clients. Clay's industry knowledge meshes well with our existing experts and further expands our life sciences service offerings in several key areas."

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next.

BRG's Healthcare practice provides clients with extensive industry expertise combined with data-driven, objective and innovative approaches to their most complex problems. A core strength of our practice is our ability to harness and unlock the power of the information generated in the healthcare system. We regularly leverage financial, clinical, operations and survey data maintained by payers, providers, manufacturers and government entities to develop solutions to our clients' most pressing issues.

