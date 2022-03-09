America's Top 100 Most Affordable Cities with Outstanding Schools

OAK PARK, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100: Most Affordable Cities with Top Schools.

Dwellics 2022 Best Cities in America (PRNewswire)

Dwellics analyzed financial and educational data on more than 50,000 U.S. cities to compile the report. Considerations include taxes, childcare cost, housing cost, cost of living index, average teacher salary, teacher to student ratio, number of blue-ribbon schools, and proficiency in math, reading, and language arts.

Nationally, Ohio takes first place with the most affordable cities with excellent schools, with twenty-eight communities total on the list and five of the top ten cities. Virginia gets an honorable mention, capturing three of the top ten spots and eighteen total mentions. Rounding out the top four states are Pennsylvania and Iowa, with thirteen and twelve spots, respectively.

The highest-ranking communities in the top three states for affordable cities with excellent schools:

Solon, Ohio (#1)

Wyoming , Ohio (#3)

Blacksburg, Virginia (#2)

West Point, Virginia (#6)

Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania (#10)

Hampton Township, Pennsylvania (#14)

Cost of living continues to be a significant motivation driving the migration of American workers from major cities to smaller towns where the cost of living and property are generally lower, according to a recent study by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace. The data in this list reflects this reality; none of the top four states for affordable living with excellent schools are represented by the most populated cities within them. In addition, the increasing availability of remote work, particularly since the outbreak of COVID-19, has left workers untethered to a particular location and has led to an unprecedented number of Americans considering relocation. Unsurprisingly, many of these workers have families and school-aged children who will be moving with them. Dwellics' list of the Top 100: Affordable Cities with Top Schools could be a valuable tool in determining where to land.

Media Contact:

Giselle Sitdykova

gsitdykova@nefeligrp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dwellics