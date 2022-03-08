UCP of Central Florida Announces Hosts of Its 2022 Annual Gala

ORLANDO, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCP of Central Florida announces celebrity hosts for their 29th Annual Gala: Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Rachael Harris (Lucifer on Netflix), and RJ Mitte (Breaking Bad). Their participation directly helps impact children with and without special needs through support, education, and therapy services. The event takes place March 26th at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace in Disney Springs.

2022 UCP Annual Gala Celebrity Hosts (PRNewswire)

Cheryl Hines has been a host of the Annual Gala since 2012 and is a member of UCP National's Board of Trustees. She has a passion for advocacy for children with Cerebral Palsy including her nephew, Michael. Hines, an Emmy-awarded nominated actress, is known for her role on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and alongside the late Robin Williams in the movie, "RV."

Rachael Harris was awarded the Jackie Bailes Legacy Award at the annual gala in 2020 for her dedicated volunteer work and advocacy with UCP of Central Florida. Harris stars as Dr. Linda Martin in Lucifer on Netflix and as a guest star on TV shows such as "Sister, Sister," "Reno 911!" "New Girl," "Suits" and "The Good Wife."

RJ Mitte was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at a young age and is an advocate for those with disabilities. Mitte promotes inclusion and diversity in acting and is best known for his breakout role on the AMC series "Breaking Bad" where he played Walt Jr., a teenager who shared his diagnosis. His performance on the show was recognized when Breaking Bad won the "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series" at the 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards. He recently starred in the movie "Triumph" inspired by a real life story as a high student with cerebral palsy striving to be a wrestler.

About UCP of Central Florida

For more than 60 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.

UCP's 29th Annual Gala (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UCP of Central Florida