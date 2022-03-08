Kentik Hires Libby Wolfensperger as Vice President of People and Places

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, the network observability company, today announced the company appointed Libby Wolfensperger as its first vice president of people and places. She will oversee all aspects of the people operations department, including talent acquisition and retention, team and culture, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

"With global market expansion, Kentik is on track to double the size of our team this year. That's why it's so important to have Libby join us in this new role," said Justin Biegel, co-founder and chief operating officer. "Libby's experience with scaling high-performing teams will be instrumental to supporting our continued growth and recruitment efforts in a competitive talent market, while also progressing our company culture and advancing our people operations."

With her diverse, people-focused values to build and sustain growth-minded organizations, Wolfensperger brings nearly 20 years of experience in human resources (HR) leadership across industries, including gaming, manufacturing and telecommunications. Prior to Kentik, she served as vice president of people at Plume Design, where she spearheaded HR operations to contribute to the company's growth and culture. She has also held several senior global HR roles at Carbon, Clearwire, GREE, and Vodafone.

"I'm excited to join the Kentik team at such a pivotal time for employee growth and global market expansion," said Wolfensperger. "My focus is now on growing a culture strategy to attract and retain top tech talent, while also positioning Kentik as a fast-growing, inclusive company where everyone on our team can thrive and advance their careers."

"One of the many things that attracted me to Kentik is the company's belief to look not for individuals who fit the culture, but rather those who will continue to add it," she said.

As Kentik scales, the company is hiring globally for remote open positions in engineering, marketing, product management and sales.

ABOUT KENTIK

Kentik is the network observability company. Our platform is a must-have for the network front line, whether digital business, corporate IT or service provider. Network professionals turn to the Kentik Network Observability Cloud to plan, run and fix any network, relying on our infinite granularity, AI-driven insights and fast search. Kentik makes sense of network, cloud, host and container flow, internet routing, performance tests and network metrics. We show networking pros what they need to know about their network performance, health and security to make their business-critical services shine. Networks power the world's most valuable companies, and those companies trust Kentik for network observability. Market leaders like IBM, Box and Zoom rely on Kentik for network observability. Visit us at kentik.com and follow us at @kentikinc .

