Xpressdocs Announces Appointment of New CEO and COO

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xpressdocs, a leading provider of brand management and direct marketing solutions, announced today that Darrin Rayner has been named the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Rayner will guide the company as it expands its workforce, technology, and production capabilities to serve a growing number of clients that span real estate, home services, healthcare, and professional services.

Xpressdocs' self-service, on-demand marketing platform is designed to be highly configurable, enabling a distributed user base to efficiently customize and order a variety of products and services from print materials and email marketing, to social media and mobile ads. (PRNewsfoto/Xpressdocs) (PRNewswire)

Rayner has enjoyed a 14-year career with Xpressdocs. He was hired as Chief Marketing Officer in 2008, became Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development in 2013, and has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2021. Rayner will dually serve on the company's board of directors, a capacity he's held since 2018.

During his career at Xpressdocs, Rayner has been integral to expanding the products, services, and technology solutions the company provides its clients. Under his leadership, Xpressdocs has successfully built high-profile partnerships with leading companies in the real estate and home services industries and completed strategic acquisitions that have helped propel its growth. Prior to his career at Xpressdocs, Rayner held senior positions in marketing and sales with Verizon.

"Xpressdocs strives to be the source for brand content and materials our customers rely upon to operate and grow their businesses. It's an exciting time to take the helm as we lean into new opportunities to support our partners and clients," stated Rayner.

Xpressdocs is also pleased to announce that Chasity Torti will be replacing Rayner as Chief Operating Officer. "Chasity is smart and has a unique perspective and extensive understanding of Xpressdocs. I'm excited to see where she leads us as COO."

Torti has served 12 years with Xpressdocs and has played a critical role in the growth and evolution of the company, first as Director of Sales Operations from 2010 – 2012, and then as Vice President of Client Services and Account Management from 2012 to present. Torti has utilized her expertise in sales and project management to build improved, scalable systems and develop Xpressdocs' world-class Client Services department. Prior to her career at Xpressdocs, Torti held senior positions in Client Services and Sales with DexYP and Verizon.

"In the past decade, Xpressdocs has transformed from a blossoming regional direct mail and printing operation into a national brand management company with plenty of momentum. I'm honored to take on this new role and ready to help lead our next phase of growth," stated Torti.

About Xpressdocs

Xpressdocs has over 20 years of experience as an innovative provider of brand management and direct marketing solutions. Xpressdocs' solutions are highly configurable, enabling a distributed user base to efficiently source and customize a wide range of brand-compliant products and services. Xpressdocs' proprietary software, US-based contact center, and vertically integrated fulfillment capabilities combine to deliver unmatched quality, consistency, and speed to market while helping our client organizations realize significant cost reductions through automation and reduced overhead. Xpressdocs is a proud partner to organizations that span the spectrum of growth phases, from start-ups to established Fortune 500 brands. Sound exciting? Join us.

SOURCE Xpressdocs