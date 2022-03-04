<legend role="h2">New Lab at the former Xerox Tower is the fifth for the national operator in its headquarters state of New York</legend>

Serendipity Labs Coworking and Flexible Office Facility to Open at Rochester's Innovation Square <legend role="h2">New Lab at the former Xerox Tower is the fifth for the national operator in its headquarters state of New York</legend>

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serendipity Labs Inc. will open a 25,000 sf coworking and flexible office facility on the 23rd and 24th floors of 100 S. Clinton Avenue this spring, part of Gallina Development's reanimation of the former Xerox Tower, now called Innovation Square. It is the fifth New York location for the Rye, New York company.

(Serendipity Labs brand operates flexible office facilities of customized team suites, private offices, coworking and meetings and events on behalf of landlords under management agreements. Members come from companies of all sizes. Memberships range from day passes to monthly. Corporate membership, with central billing and reporting, is available. has an asset-light strategy in suburban, secondary city and urban areas../Serendipity Labs, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Serendipity Labs, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Our mission is to offer trusted knowledge workers inspiring workplaces that align their work life with their lifestyle.

"We wanted to raise the bar for coworking in Rochester," says Evan Gallina, manager at Gallina Development. "Serendipity Labs offers a move-in ready, Class A flexible workplace, with a level of service that rivals five-star hotels. Rochester has a highly educated, world-class workforce that can benefit from shared offices of this caliber. I am thrilled Serendipity Labs is coming to Innovation Square."

Material ConneXion Inc. joined the New York City Serendipity Labs location after leaving a larger leased space during the pandemic. Jennifer Gumpert, vice president of Business Operations, says that the Serendipity Labs staff, environment, and flexible outsourced office are an enhancement for the international R&D and consulting company. "How our offices present is incredibly important in our line of business. Serendipity Labs is our New York corporate office, and salespeople routinely bring in clients to explore our library of materials and have confidential conversations."

Gumpert goes on to say, "We are a hybrid team of eight people. I'm not in every day, but I completely trust Serendipity Labs with every aspect of our business. I have confidence that our staff and visitors will always have professional, first-rate service. I also look forward to seeing them in-person when I commute in."

Serendipity Labs offers an elevated workplace experience with high-end finishes and state-of-the-art AV for hybrid meetings. Innovation Square joins the Serendipity Labs network of more than 30 locations throughout the U.S. and U.K. Ample parking in the attached Innovation Square garage and easy access to major freeways make it an excellent office option for Rochester professionals.

Memberships for private offices, team rooms, meeting space and drop-in plans are available. Every Serendipity Labs meets CDC health and safety requirements, including touchless check-in and front desk registration.

Companies of all sizes enjoy the benefits of membership, from multinationals that rely on Serendipity Labs for outsourced offices to solopreneurs who need to work close to home but not at home. Past and present members include Ernst & Young, Compass (NYSE: Comp), and American Express (NYSE: AXP). The Serendipity Labs IT platform is HIPAA and Sarbanes-Oxley audit trail compliant and PCI-DSS and GLBA certified for e-commerce.

"Rochester is ranked as one of the Twenty Best Places to Live for Quality of Life. Our mission is to offer trusted knowledge workers inspiring workplaces that align their work life with their lifestyle – Rochester is an ideal city for us," says John Arenas, chairman and CEO of Serendipity Labs. "We are delighted that our fifth New York location is part of the reanimation of Xerox Tower and we look forward to serving the growing business community of Rochester."

For information about Serendipity Labs Rochester – Innovation Square visit serendipitylabs.com/us/ny/rochester-innovation-square/

Innovation Square joins the network of more than 30 locations throughout the U.S. and U.K. managed by the Serendipity Labs brand for landlords and developers. Memberships for private offices, team rooms, meeting space and drop-in coworking plans are available. Companies of all sizes enjoy the benefits of membership, from multinationals that rely on Serendipity Labs for outsourced offices to solopreneurs who need to work close to home but not at home. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Serendipity Labs, Inc.