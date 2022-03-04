Municipal Credit Union Announces New Executive Leadership and Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Municipal Credit Union (MCU) today officially announced the appointments of its new executive leadership, Board of Directors, and Supervisory Committee. The oldest credit union in New York State and one of the oldest and largest in the country, MCU serves nearly 600,000 members and manages more than $4.2 billion in assets. MCU is now led by Kyle Markland, who has served as CEO since November 2020, a new Board of Directors, chaired by Tom Canty, and a new Supervisory Committee, chaired by George Cherubini.

"Municipal Credit Union is excited to chart a new course to connect our members and communities with an exceptional financial future," said CEO Kyle Markland. "Through strengthening our operations, restructuring, and reinvigorating our executive team – and of course the extraordinary dedication of our front-line employees – we have not only seen membership growth, but a greater sense of trust from the nearly 600,000 members who count on us. MCU is especially fortunate to have an experienced and committed group of leaders serving as the new Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee. Collectively, we share a tireless commitment to our credit union, our members, and the everyday heroes that keep New York running."

MCU's Board of Directors is responsible for the overall direction and policies of the credit union. Initially appointed as part of MCU's successful exit from federal conservatorship, going forward Board members will be elected by MCU's membership at their annual meeting. The Supervisory Committee, appointed by the Board of Directors, is organized to ensure MCU's financial records are in order, while also providing an additional layer of oversight of the actions and policies of the Board of Directors.

"I am proud to be part of MCU's new Board of Directors – an outstanding group of individuals with a long history of commitment to community and public service," said Tom Canty, Esq., Board Chair. "The MCU has a long history of providing economic justice and opportunity to its members. Together, we will strive to focus on the needs of our members and follow the principals of those who founded this Credit Union: to ensure its members would have equal access to financial services," he added.

In addition to Mr. Canty, MCU's Board of Directors will include:

Dr. Meisha Porter , Vice Chair

Mr. James Saunders, Esq. , Secretary-Treasurer

Mr. Phil Alvarez , Board Member

Mr. Joseph N. Garba , Board Member

MCU is also pleased to announce that George Cherubini, MBA, MPA, will serve as Chair of the Supervisory Committee. In addition to Cherubini, MCU's Supervisory Committee will include:

Chief Juanita Holmes , Member

Tricia L. Roberts MPH, MPA, CIA, CFE, Member

"Every member of MCU's new Supervisory Committee takes the role of financial stewardship very seriously," said George Cherubini, Chair. "We look forward to partnering with MCU's leadership and Board of Directors to ensure we build on the trust of those who depend on MCU – New York's police, firefighters, first responders, teachers, healthcare workers, and municipal employees."

These leaders will provide strategic direction and sound counsel to ensure MCU remains on a strong path toward continued progress.

About Municipal Credit Union

Municipal Credit Union is the oldest credit union in New York State and one of the oldest and largest in the country. Established in 1916 and headquartered in New York City, today MCU has assets of more than $4.2 billion and offers a full range of financial services to its more than 590,000 members. MCU is an equal opportunity lender, and deposits are federally insured to at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), a U.S. government agency. For more information about Municipal Credit Union, visit www.nymcu.org.

