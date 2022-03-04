The first 'I FEEL SLOVENIA' Night in Dallas

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slovenia, one of the greenest countries in the World, has recognised the great potential of the partnership with the Dallas Mavericks, starring world-class Slovenian athlete Luka Dončić, for greater visibility of Slovenia and the 'I Feel Slovenia' national brand. At the home game of Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings, Slovenia will be celebrated at the first 'I Feel Slovenia' Night.

Ljubljana, Slovenia (PRNewswire)

On Saturday, March 5, 2022, Slovenia will be celebrated at the home game of Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings. This will be a true 'I Feel Slovenia' evening with some exciting surprises, including Dunking Devils world famous acrobat performance. The game will be broadcast on TV stations in Dallas and Sacramento at 4 pm.

Slovenia, the country of 2 million people, awarded as the first green and most sustainable destination in the world, is a nation of sports enthusiasts who are passionate about their heroes, including Luka Dončić.

"Slovenia is gaining on visibility in the States also thanks to basketball ace Luka Dončić, who plays for the Dallas Mavericks. The Slovenian Tourist Board (STB), together with partner institutions, has recognized the opportunity of connecting with the team to increase the visibility. American tourists recognize Slovenia as a boutique green destination, they appreciate its diversity, exceptional nature and rich culture, as well as gastronomy. We hope that promotional activities at the game as well as at the business conference will help increase visibility," says Ilona Stermecki, MSc., the acting director of the STB.

The Dunking Devils from Slovenia, world champions in acrobatic dunking, will act as a metaphor of Slovenia´s playful nature and Luka Dončić´s impressive performances, who loves coming back to his hometown Ljubljana, recently voted as the Best European Destination 2022. Following the great success of the NBA record holder for the most triple doubles by a player before his 21st birthday, the world is eager to get to know his homeland.

Slovenia provides a perfect natural playground for all kinds of sports 365 days a year. This is also the reason why it is home to many world-renowned athletes, next to Luka Dončić; also cyclists Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar, world's best climber Janja Garnbret and Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Did you know that Slovenia was among the top countries according to the medals won per capita at the Games in Beijing?

Learn more: https://www.slovenia.info

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Slovenian Tourist Board