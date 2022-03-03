IAQ Guard 2.0 Protects Building Health While Making Indoor Air Quality Simple

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Air Control Services is excited to announce the release of IAQ Guard 2.0. This managed indoor air quality monitoring platform utilizes hardware monitors placed throughout a building that take real time readings and send them to a cloud-based dashboard for reporting. In 2019 the first version of IAQ Guard won a VISION Award from Facilities Net and version 2 is set to take it to the next level!

Monitor durability, user experience, AI swarm technology and kiosk display options among new improvements.

Dr. Rajiv Sahay, Chief Scientific Officer at Pure Air Control Services, "This next generation version of the platform is easier to set up, utilize and offers more connection and control options for other WIFI enabled air quality devices and is designed to be plug and play or hard wired."

Benefits of IAQ Monitoring

The COVID 19 Pandemic brought indoor air quality into sharper focus. IAQ monitoring is an effective tool for risk management. It collects environmental data and visually displays results. That way facility managers can easily spot downward trends in air quality conditions and take corrective action before problems occur. This instills confidence to building occupants and is useful for staying compliant with standards such as LEED, UL and WELL to name a few. All of this is backed by over 3 decades of Building Sciences experience from Pure Air Controls.

How The System Works

Air quality monitors that contain a cluster of sensors are strategically placed within a building. They can be plugged into a standard outlet or hardwired into the wall. These monitors are then configured by a phone-based app to assign them their account, building and location in the IAQ Guard 2.0 dashboard. The monitors route through a WIFI gateway connected to the local network or a dedicated cellular router.

Sensor air quality thresholds for Temperature, Relative Humidity (RH), Dew Point (DP), Carbon Dioxide (CO2), Particle Matter (PM) 10, 2.5, 1, Total Volatile Organic Compounds (TVOC) and Formaldehyde (HCHO) are set to default or customized based on building use. Alerts are then configured based on these settings. Once data starts coming in reports can be generated and customized any way they are needed. Finally, other WIFI enabled devices, such as specialized air purifiers, can be added and configured to turn on and off based on the system settings, alerts, etc.

What's New in IAQ Guard 2.0

The biggest technological breakthrough for IAQ Guard 2.0 is its ability to create artificial intelligence (AI) swarms of other WIFI enabled products like air purifiers. The system through the autopilot control center is programmed so IAQ Guard 2.0 can turn the connected devices on and off to remediate potential problems that the air quality monitors are reporting. For example, if PM 2.5 exceeds the acceptable threshold, IAQ Guard 2.0 will turn on the air purifier in the same location to filter the excessive particulates.

Another new feature includes the ability to import 3rd party standards, like WELL, and compare the building's IAQ data to them. Finally, IAQ Guard 2.0 has multiple app and browser-based options to send a visually appealing aggregate dashboard of building conditions to lobby TV or Kiosk.

The Future of Commercial IAQ Monitoring is Now and its Simple.

Unlike other remote monitoring platforms IAQ Guard 2.0 puts Pure Air Control's Building Sciences and Environmental Diagnostics Laboratory staff on the client's facility team! This turnkey, managed service helps the end user correctly configure the platform, set alerts, interpret reports, and make recommendations for further investigation or corrective action.

The IAQ Guard 2.0 is backed by nearly 40 years of building science, data, and experience through the certified professionals at Pure Air Control Services.

IAQ Guard 2.0 is currently available and ready for deployment. For more information, please contact Pure Air Control Services at 1-800-422-7873 or https://pureaircontrols.com/building-sciences/iaq-guard-remote-monitoring/

Since 1984 we have provided Indoor Environmental Assessments and Remedial Solutions with special focus on the HVAC system and its restoration. All told we have over 600 million square feet of experience across more than 10,000 buildings in the education, commercial, government and health care sectors. (PRNewsfoto/Pure Air Control Services) (PRNewswire)

