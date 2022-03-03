Giddy Marks Milestone With Pre-Release of Mobile App

DRAPER, Utah, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto staking app Giddy , which recently announced a funding round of $8M, has pre-released its mobile app with a waitlist on Apple and Google Play, bringing the platform a step closer to its full launch. Users can now download the app to see where they are on the waiting list to join the platform. Giddy also announced a referral program where starting on day one users can share the app with their friends and earn credit for each referral generated. Later when the Giddy Token and NFT collections are launched, users will be eligible to receive token or NFT rewards based on the referrals previously generated. "Giddy has one of the strongest engineering teams I've ever seen." says Giddy CEO Eric Parker. "Releasing an app in under 6 months is truly remarkable, and we've got a lot more code to ship in the coming months. 2022 is going to be a year of explosive growth for Giddy."

Giddy is the world's first DeFi app to provide one-tap staking (interest-earning) to crypto investors. In a complex world of crypto investing where investors need to master a confusing array of tools and platforms to fully maximize their investments, Giddy has a mission to simplify the most sophisticated crypto strategies into one platform.

"Our platform provides an elegant solution to private key management, fast and cheap fiat transfers, streamlined smart contract interactions, and access to rich data and analytics. DeFi today is truly remarkable, but it's too difficult for most people to access." says Parker. "We want everyone to have the chance to benefit from DeFi, so we're overhauling the entire process of how people do DeFi"

The latest milestone from Giddy comes on the heels of an $8M funding round raised last month that was led by Pelion Ventures and also includes, Galileo CEO Derek White, Traeger CEO Jeremy Andrus, angel investor Scott Paul, Brand Whisperer Shaun Neff, and real estate mogul and owner of Skinwalker Ranch Brandon Fugal among others.

About Giddy

Giddy was founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Eric and Ethan Parker. Their non-custodial DeFi platform provides streamlined access to DeFi crypto investing and staking. The Giddy wallet provides faster and more secure transactions with ease of withdrawal. Learn more at https://giddy.co/

