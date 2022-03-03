Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for February 2022

CHICAGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported February monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain February trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Trading Volume for Current Month Year-To-Date

















Feb

2022 Feb

2021 %

Chg Jan

2022 %

Chg Feb

2022 Feb

2021 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 10,805 11,178 -3.3% 11,573 -6.6% 11,199 11,381 -1.6% Index options (contracts, k) 2,403 1,944 23.6% 2,553 -5.9% 2,480 1,967 26.1% Futures (contracts, k) 270 269 0.4% 303 -10.9% 287 271 6.2% U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,758 2,305 -23.7% 1,794 -2.0% 1,777 2,293 -22.5% U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 105 100 5.3% 105 0.0% 105 106 -0.6% Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 37,792 88,355 -57.2% 42,651 -11.4% 40,284 75,679 -46.8% European Equities (€, mn) 12,672 7,532 68.2% 11,737 8.0% 12,193 7,102 71.7% EuroCCP Cleared Trades (k) 140,562 93,040 51.1% 132,328 6.2% 272,889 181,282 NM EuroCCP Net Settlements (k) 874 771 13.3% 889 -1.6% 1,763 1,511 NM Australian Equities1 (AUD, mn) 893 N/A

844 5.7% 868 N/A

Japanese Equities1 (JPY, bn) 162 N/A

158 2.7% 160 N/A

Global FX ADNV ($, mn) 42,926 37,346 14.9% 37,320 15.0% 40,055 36,276 10.4%

1Australian Equities and Japanese Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific effective on July 1, 2021.

ADV = Average Daily Volume ADNV = Average Daily Notional Value NM = Not Meaningful

February 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

Total volume across Cboe's four options exchanges was 250.9 million contracts, the highest February volume on record. Total options ADV was 13.2 million contracts for the month.

Trading in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options during Global Trading Hours reached a new high in February, with a record ADV of 31,846 contracts.

MSCI® EAFE® Index (MXEA) options set a new daily volume record with 6,793 contracts traded on February 25 .

Cboe BIDS Canada, Cboe's new Canadian equities block-trading offering, successfully launched on February 1 with strong buyside demand.

Cboe Periodic Auctions reported record ADNV traded of €2.0 billion in February, beating the previous record of €1.9 billion ADNV traded in January 2022 .

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact Angela Tu Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA +1-646-856-8734 +44 (0) 7593-506-719

1-312-786-7559 atu@cboe.com tcave@cboe.com

khill@cboe.com









CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks and Cboe Futures ExchangeSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. Standard & Poor's®, S&P®, SPX®, and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC, and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with S&P or MSCI Inc. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, the results to be obtained by recipients of the products and services described herein, or as to the ability of the indices referenced in this press release to track the performance of their respective securities, generally, or the performance of the indices referenced in this press release or any subset of their respective securities, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies, errors. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise the third-party indices referenced in this press release and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors in any of the indices referenced in this press release.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which is required to be provided to all such persons. Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.

Futures trading is not suitable for all investors and involves the risk of loss. That risk of loss can be substantial and can exceed the amount of money deposited for a futures position. You should, therefore, carefully consider whether futures trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should put at risk only funds that you can afford to lose without affecting your lifestyle. For additional information regarding futures trading risks, see the Risk Disclosure Statement set forth in Appendix A to CFTC Regulation 1.55(c) and the Risk Disclosure Statement for Security Futures Contracts.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.