Shepherd Premier Senior Living taps Medline for workforce training and education solutions

NORTHFIELD, Ill., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a prime vendor partnership with Illinois-based Shepherd Premier Senior Living, a boutique residential senior living provider for assisted and memory care. The healthcare company is now the primary supplier of medical supplies and will collaborate to implement continuing education and training solutions for Shepherd Premier Senior Living's workforce.

Shepherd Premier Senior Living's seven communities focus on single-family home-style living. Each home is licensed for up to 16 residents, helping to enforce the family-like environment. Through the collaboration, Medline will provide Shepherd Premier Senior Living access to online resources through its HealthStream platform, which offers long-term care operators workforce development and quality improvement programs. Staff will benefit from customized programs designed to drive clinical development and empowerment, re-engage on clinical regulatory training requirements, and ultimately lead to enhanced patient outcomes.

"We have built a culture focused on creating a secure, loving family environment. Our ability to carry out this mission is dependent on having reliable staff," said Maria Drosos, chief operating officer of Shepherd Premier Senior Living. "We want our staff to feel valued and having Medline as a partner helps us think outside the box to find new opportunities to invest in our staff. Continued education is essential for building their confidence in delivering high-quality resident care and ultimately helping them build a successful career path in healthcare."

"The Shepherd Premier Senior Living team knows every resident is unique, and they are very focused on creating an environment tailored to individual needs so their residents can thrive. We are excited to have the opportunity to be more than just their supply vendor and collaborate to create customized solutions to enhance operational and clinical success," said Shawn Scott, vice president of strategic business development for Medline's Post-Acute Care division.

The Medline Newsroom recently spoke with owners Steve and Theresa Maskrey about Shepherd Premier Senior Living's boutique style organization and their tips for engaging staff. Read the story here.

Learn more about how Medline is working with long-term care customers at https://www.medline.com/about-us/who-we-serve/long-term-care/.

