Pure Storage Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the most advanced data storage technology and services, announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended February 6, 2022.

"By every measure, Pure had an outstanding quarter and fiscal year," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "As evidenced by the 41% growth in Q4, our strategy to deliver an innovative portfolio of data storage and services, with industry-leading customer experiences and flexible, efficient operations continues to position Pure as the trusted provider for all organizations."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Highlights

Q4 revenue $708.6 million , up 41% year-over-year

Full-year revenue $2.18 billion , up 29% year-over-year

Q4 subscription services revenue $216.0 million , up 42% year-over-year

Full-year subscription services revenue $738.5 million , up 37% year-over-year

Q4 subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) $848.8 million , up 31% year-over-year

Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $1.4 billion , up 29% year-over-year

Q4 GAAP gross margin 67.2%; non-GAAP gross margin 68.8%

Full-year GAAP gross margin 67.5%; non-GAAP gross margin 69.4%

Q4 GAAP operating income $29.8 million ; non-GAAP operating income $118.7 million

Q4 GAAP operating margin 4.2%; non-GAAP operating margin 16.8%

Full-year GAAP operating loss $(98.4) million ; non-GAAP operating income $235.0 million

Full-year GAAP operating margin (4.5)%; non-GAAP operating margin 10.8%

Q4 operating cash flow $138.2 million ; free cash flow $117.2 million

Full-year operating cash flow $410.1 million ; free cash flow $307.8 million

Total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $1.41 billion

Returned approximately $69 million and $200 million in Q4 and FY22, respectively, to stockholders through share repurchases and completed our Board authorized amount of $200 million

"We are thrilled to be capping off the year in a position of leadership and strength," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "The momentum we are experiencing is the year's culmination of relentless focus on innovating for our customers."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Company Highlights

Surpassed the 10,000 Customer Mark: Pure's customer base further expanded across a wide and balanced range of use cases, industries, and geographies. In Q4, Meta announced Pure as the storage partner to deliver robust and scalable storage capabilities to power its AI Research SuperCluster (RSC). Pure's customer base further expanded across a wide and balanced range of use cases, industries, and geographies. In Q4,announced Pure as the storage partner to deliver robust and scalable storage capabilities to power its AI Research SuperCluster (RSC).

Strong Subscription Services Momentum : Pure's subscription services revenue grew 37% YoY in FY22 and Pure unveiled two new service offerings to be generally available in Q1 FY23, Pure Fusion and Portworx Data Services . : Pure's subscription services revenue grew 37% YoY in FY22 and Pure unveiled two new service offerings to be generally available in Q1 FY23,and

Market-Leading Portfolio Innovation : Pure introduced the new FlashArray//XL to provide unmatched performance and scale to platinum tier applications and expanded features and functionality across the FlashArray and FlashBlade platforms with new Purity software , all available through Pure as-a-Service . Pure also delivered new releases of Portworx Enterprise and PX-Backup . : Pure introduced the newto provide unmatched performance and scale to platinum tier applications and expanded features and functionality across the FlashArray and FlashBlade platforms with new, all available through. Pure also delivered new releases ofand

Industry and Customer Recognition : Pure set a high-bar with an 85.2 third-party certified Net Promoter Score (NPS). Pure was named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrants for both Primary Storage and Distributed File Systems & Object Storage , marking its 8th consecutive year as a leader. : Pure set a high-bar with an 85.2 third-party certified Net Promoter Score (NPS). Pure was named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrants for bothand, marking its 8th consecutive year as a leader.

Expansion of Research & Development Centers: Pure opened a new R&D site in Bangalore, India , joining global R&D centers in Mountain View, CA , Bellevue, WA , and Vancouver, Canada in North America ; and Prague, Czech Republic in EMEA.

First Quarter and FY23 Guidance



Q1 FY23 FY23 Revenue Approx. $520 Million Approx. $2.6 Billion

Est. 19%-20% Y/Y Growth Non-GAAP Operating Income $16 Million $300 Million Non-GAAP Operating Margin Approx. 3% Approx. 11.5%

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Share Repurchase Authorization

Pure's board of directors has authorized incremental share repurchases of up to an additional $250 million under its stock repurchase program. The authorization allows Pure to repurchase shares of its Class A common stock opportunistically and will be funded from available working capital. Repurchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time on the open market through privately negotiated transactions, transactions structured through investment banking institutions, block purchase techniques, 10b5-1 trading plans, or a combination of the foregoing. The repurchase program does not have an expiration date, does not obligate Pure to acquire any of its common stock, and may be suspended or discontinued by the company at any time without prior notice.

Conference Call Information

Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results at 2:30 pm PT today, March 2, 2022. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website, investor.purestorage.com . Pure will also post its earnings presentation to this website in advance of the call and post its prepared remarks to this website within 24 hours of completion of the call. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 800-585-8367 (or 416-621-4642 for international callers) with passcode 8379776.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial results, our sustainable growth strategy, our continued momentum and growth potential, particularly within our enterprise customer segment, the potential for supply chain disruptions, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business operations, liquidity and capital resources, employees, customers, financial results and the economy, demand for our products and subscription services, including Pure as-a-Service, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, new customer acquisition, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov , including as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2021, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of March 2, 2022, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Key Business Metric

Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements, including Evergreen, on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to long-term debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, restructuring activities, and expenses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

