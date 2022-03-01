SCHEELS MAKES MULTI-YEAR SPONSORSHIP COMMITMENT TO USA CLAY TARGET LEAGUE

FARGO, N.D., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee-owned SCHEELS is excited to announce a three year sponsorship commitment to the USA Clay Target League. SCHEELS has been a key supporter of the Eagan, Minnesota-based non-profit organization since 2015.

"SCHEELS is proud to be a driving force in supporting the next generation of shooting sports enthusiasts."

"SCHEELS has seen first-hand the tremendous impact the League has had on students and schools in North Dakota and Minnesota. A group of friends and I provided the seed money to start the league in North Dakota." Steve D. Scheel, Chairman of the SCHEELS board, said. "SCHEELS is proud to be a driving force in supporting the next generation by helping the League expand across the country, and all of our associates are pleased to be able to help America's young men and women take part in the League's unique and amazingly successful programs."

"SCHEELS has understood the importance of supporting the next generation of shooting sports enthusiasts since early in the League's history" said John Nelson, President of the USA Clay Target League. "Athletes, coaches, and parents across the country have, and will continue, to benefit from SCHEELS' ability to recognize the promise of the League's high school, college, and homeschool shooting programs."

With over 45,000 athletes expected to participate in 2022, the 501(c3) non-profit USA Clay Target League is the largest youth clay target shooting sport program in the world. The League offers trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 5-stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country.

The USACTL 2021 Annual Impact Report can be viewed online by clicking this link.

SCHEELS History:

Three acres of potatoes were the seed for the first SCHEELS store in 1902. Frederick A. Scheel, a German immigrant, used the $300 he earned from that first harvest as the down payment on the first SCHEELS, a small hardware store in Sabin, Minn. Over the years, SCHEELS opened in surrounding communities including Fargo in 1930, where the Corporate Offices are located. Customer interest grew and sports lines were added to the product mix.

SCHEELS is now a 30-store operation with stores in 13 states including North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Nevada, Illinois, Utah, Kansas, Colorado, and Texas. Currently, Steve D. Scheel, the great grandson of SCHEELS founder, is the company's Chairman of the Board, and great-great grandson Steve M. Scheel is CEO. Todd Anderson serves as President and oversees SCHEELS daily operations of more than 8,000 associates.

About the USA Clay Target League

The USA Clay Target League is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America and the League's co-ed and adaptive nature are key attractions to schools nationwide. The League is fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team. Additionally, it's an 'adaptive' sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part.

The League's priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order.

The League is the safest sport in school, with no reported injuries since the inception of the League in 2008.

Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation.

SCHEELS Media Contact: Chad Bjornson | 701.356.8291 | cmbjornson@scheels.com

USA Clay Target League Media Contact: Drew Tri | 320.291.9148 | dtri@usaclaytarget.com

