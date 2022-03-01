AAG Collects Array of Awards for Corporate Excellence in 2021

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, American Advisors Group (AAG), the nation's leader in home equity solutions for seniors, received eleven awards for corporate excellence including a Great Place to Work Certification, a Top Workplace selection from the Orange County Register, a Companies That Care selection from the Orange County Business Journal, and eight nominations from Comparably for being a best company for women, diversity, leadership and many more.

American Advisors Group (AAG) Corporate Awards (PRNewswire)

"Twenty-twenty-one was a tremendous year for us," said Rebecca Pacillas, AAG Chief People Officer. "We've put an enormous amount of work into building the best working environment possible, but these awards are really a product of our employees. They embody our core values and bring our culture to life. We're all proud to be a part of AAG."

Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring organization, awarded AAG with eight accolades at the Best Places to Work Awards, which included:

Best Company for Women

Best Company for Diversity

Best Company for Career Growth

Best Company Work-Like Balance

Best Company Leadership

Best Company Sales Team

Best Company Human Resources

Best Los Angeles Based Company

Comparably's annual Best Places to Work Awards rely solely on the input of employees who provide company ratings. The Awards were determined by Comparably's proprietary algorithm as well as the quality and quantity of each company's overall ratings. AAG was also Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at AAG. This year, 93% of AAG employees said it's a great place to work – 36 points higher than the average U.S. company.

AAG's headquarters is located in Orange County California and was endorsed for multiple corporate accolades by local organizations, including being named as a Top Workplace by the Orange County Register for the ninth consecutive year. Top Workplace selections are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, connection and many more. AAG was also nominated as a local Company that Cares by the Orange County Business Journal.

AAG is committed to building its Caring, Driven, and Ethical culture through employee engagement, competitive compensation, and professional development. This year, AAG launched One AAG, an internal sharing initiative focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion. One AAG invites its employees to share their real stories and experiences through internal company newsletters and discussion panels to create a space where diverse perspectives, cultures, and values are celebrated.

About AAG

AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages — that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.

American Advisors Group, NMLS ID: 9392, 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 300, Irvine, CA 92612. These materials are not from HUD or FHA and were not approved by HUD or a government agency. Legal Information. NLMS Consumer Access.

Contact:

Ryan Whittington

Rwhittington@aag.com

(657) 236-5220

American Advisors Group (PRNewsfoto/American Advisors Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Advisors Group (AAG)