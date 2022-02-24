TV AZTECA ANNOUNCES NET REVENUE OF Ps.3,967 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.1,483 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECACPO Latibex: XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter 2021 and full year 2021.
"Weak performance in economic activity indicators in the quarter affected the television advertising market in Mexico and translated into a moderation in the company's sequential sales growth," commented Rafael Rodríguez, CEO of TV Azteca. In this context, we reinforced extraordinary measures, which are temporary, related to the reduction of production costs and the acquisition of content in the period, in order to preserve the financial and operational viability of TV Azteca."
"We anticipate the continuation of difficult conditions for the domestic broadcast television advertising market in 2022, thus we have been particularly disciplined in preserving the resources that allow us to normalize costs and expenses related to the operation of the business and the acquisition of content, indispensable for the competitiveness of our platforms in the coming quarters," concluded Mr. Rodríguez.
Fourth quarter results
Net sales for the period were Ps.3,967 million, 4% higher than the Ps.3,805 million for the same quarter of the previous year. Total costs and expenses increased 2% to Ps.2,484 million, from Ps.2,424 million in the previous year.
As a result, TV Azteca reported EBITDA of Ps.1,483 million, compared to Ps.1,381 million a year ago. The company generated an operating profit of Ps.1,308 million, from a profit of Ps.1,153 million the previous year.
TV Azteca recorded a net income of Ps.251 million, compared to a net income of Ps.1,344 million in the same period of 2020.
4Q 2020
4Q 2021
Change
Ps.
%
Net sales
$3,805
$3,967
$162
4%
EBITDA
$1,381
$1,483
$102
7%
Operating result
$1,153
$1,308
$154
13%
Net result
$1,344
$251
$(1,093)
-81%
Net result per CPO
$0.45
$0.08
$(0.37)
-81%
Figures in millions of pesos.
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
The number of CPOs outstanding as of December 31, 2020 was 2,986 million and as of December 31, 2021 was 2,986 million.
Net sales
The company's advertising sales in Mexico grew 4%, to Ps.3,889 million, from Ps.3,734 million a year earlier.
The sum of revenue of TV Azteca Guatemala and TV Azteca Honduras, as well as the company's content sales outside of Mexico, was Ps.78 million, compared to Ps.71 million the previous year.
Costs and SG&A Expenses
Total costs and expenses increased 2% in the quarter as a result of a 1% growth in production, programming and transmission costs — to Ps.2,233 million, from Ps.2,207 million a year ago — together with an increase in 15% in selling and administrative expenses, to Ps.251 million, compared to Ps.217 million in the previous year.
The increase in costs, lower than the growth in income this period, reflects the extraordinary rationalization of production costs, in order to preserve the operational viability of the company.
The increase in selling and administrative expenses reflects expenses for fees related to financial advisory services in the period, partially offset by lower personnel, operating and travel expenses.
EBITDA and net results
The company's EBITDA was Ps.1,483 million, compared to Ps.1,381 million in the same period of the previous year. TV Azteca reported an operating profit of Ps.1,308 million, from a profit of Ps.1,153 million a year ago.
The main variations below EBITDA were as follows:
Ps.59 million in income from affiliates, compared to a loss of Ps.122 million a year ago, mainly due to positive results of Grupo Orlegi this period compared to a loss in the same quarter of 2020.
Ps.819 million decrease in foreign exchange gains, as a consequence of the net dollar liability monetary position, together with a lower appreciation of the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar this period compared to the previous year.
Ps.491 million increase in tax provision for provision for tax contingencies this year.
Ps.176 million reductions in discontinued operations, due to the discontinued operation of Azteca Comunicaciones Peru this quarter, compared to the cancellation of the provision for contingencies related to the Atlas soccer team the previous year.
TV Azteca recorded a net income of Ps.251 million in the quarter, from a net income of Ps.1,344 million the previous year.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2021, TV Azteca's debt with cost was Ps.12,629 million, compared to Ps.13,529 million from the previous year. The decrease is mainly due to a reduction in the balance of the company's Certificados Bursátiles in the month of March.
The balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter totaled Ps.2,728 million, compared to Ps.3,261 million a year ago. The company's net debt as of December 31, 2021 was Ps.9,901 million, from Ps.10,268 million the previous year.
The restricted cash balance — which reflects the amount to cover payments for content exhibition rights and other short-term obligations of the company — was Ps.1,884 million, compared to Ps.305 million a year ago.
Azteca Comunicaciones Perú
As it is a matter of public knowledge, in July 2021, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Peru decided an early termination of the Concession Contract for the National Fiber Optic Network of that country with Azteca Comunicaciones Perú, a subsidiary of TV Azteca. In accordance with this decision, on January 14, 2022 that Contract expired.
Due to the above, as of the fourth quarter of 2021, TV Azteca will present the operations of Azteca Comunicaciones Peru in the line of discontinued operations in its financial statements.
Twelve month results
Net sales for 2021 grew 25%, to Ps.12,876 million, compared to Ps.10,291 million in 2020, as a result of higher demand for advertising space, in the context of the recovery of economic activity indicators during the first half of the year in Mexico.
Total costs and expenses were Ps.9,226 million, 6% above the Ps.8,745 million of the previous year. As a result, TV Azteca reported EBITDA of Ps.3,650 million, from Ps.1,546 million the previous year. Operating profit was Ps.2,960 million, compared to a profit of Ps.590 million in 2020.
The company posted net income of Ps.354 million, compared to a loss of Ps.2,216 million a year ago.
2020
2021
Change
Ps.
%
Net sales
$10,291
$12,876
$2,585
25%
EBITDA
$1,546
$3,650
$2,104
----
Operating result
$590
$2,960
$2,370
----
Net result
$(2,216)
$354
$2,570
----
Net result per CPO
$(0.74)
$0.12
$0.86
----
Figures in millions of pesos.
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
The number of CPOs outstanding as of December 31, 2020 was 2,986 million and as of December 31, 2021 was 2,986 million.
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
(Millions of Mexican pesos of December 31 of 2020 and 2021 )
Fourth Quarter of :
2020
2021
Change
Net revenue
Ps
3,805
100%
Ps
3,967
100%
Ps
162
4%
Programming, production and transmission costs
2,207
58%
2,233
56%
27
1%
Selling and administrative expenses
217
6%
251
6%
34
15%
Other expense -Net
-
-
-
Total costs and expenses
2,424
64%
2,484
63%
60
2%
EBITDA
1,381
36%
1,483
37%
102
7%
Depreciation and amortization
166
134
(32)
Other expense -Net
61
41
(20)
Impairment of assets
-
-
-
Operating profit
1,153
30%
1,308
33%
154
13%
Equity in income from affiliates
(122)
59
181
Comprehensive financing result:
Interest expense
(290)
(276)
14
Other financing expense
(82)
(58)
24
Interest income
15
35
19
Exchange loss -Net
833
15
(819)
477
(284)
(762)
Income before the following provision
1,509
40%
1,083
27%
(427)
Provision for income tax
(253)
(744)
(491)
(Loss) Profit from continuing operations
1,257
339
(918)
73%
Impairment of long-live assets
-
-
-
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations
88
(88)
(176)
Net income
Ps
1,344
Ps
251
Ps
(1,093)
Non-controlling share in net profit
Ps
0
Ps
2
Ps
2
Controlling share in net profit
Ps
1,344
35%
Ps
249
6%
Ps
(1,095)
81%
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
(Millions of Mexican pesos of December 31 of 2020 and 2021 )
Period ended December 31,
2020
2021
Change
Net revenue
Ps
10,291
100%
Ps
12,876
100%
Ps
2,585
25%
Programming, production and transmission costs
8,052
78%
8,327
65%
276
3%
Selling and administrative expenses
693
7%
898
7%
205
30%
Other expense -Net
-
-
-
Total costs and expenses
8,745
85%
9,226
72%
481
6%
EBITDA
1,546
15%
3,650
28%
2,104
136%
Depreciation and amortization
686
587
(99)
Other expense -Net
270
103
(167)
Impairment of assets
-
-
-
Operating profit
590
6%
2,960
23%
2,370
401%
Equity in income from affiliates
(206)
111
317
Comprehensive financing result:
Interest expense
(1,271)
(1,074)
198
Other financing expense
(374)
(337)
37
Interest income
73
97
25
Exchange Gain -Net
(390)
(289)
100
(1,962)
(1,603)
359
Income before the following provision
(1,578)
-15%
1,468
11%
3,046
193%
Provision for income tax
(797)
(1,096)
(299)
(Loss) Profit from continuing operations
(2,375)
372
2,747
116%
Impairment of long-live assets
(94)
-
94
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations
253
(17)
(270)
Net income
Ps
(2,216)
Ps
354
Ps
2,570
Non-controlling share in net profit
Ps
2
Ps
2
Ps
0
Controlling share in net profit
Ps
(2,218)
-22%
Ps
353
3%
Ps
2,570
116%
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Millions of Mexican pesos of December 31 of 2020 and 2021)
At December 31
2020
2021
Change
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
Ps
3,261
Ps
2,728
Ps
(533)
Restricted Cash
305
1,884
1,579
Accounts receivable
3,240
3,718
478
Other current assets
2,196
2,977
781
Total current assets
9,002
11,307
2,305
26%
Accounts receivable
30
231
201
Exhibition rights
2,151
1,849
(302)
Property, plant and equipment-Net
3,239
2,852
(387)
Television concessions-Net
9,449
9,451
2
Other assets
906
802
(104)
Deferred income tax asset
1,971
1,952
(19)
Total long term assets
17,746
17,137
(609)
-3%
Total assets
Ps
26,748
Ps
28,444
Ps
1,696
6%
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
Ps
175
Ps
2,804
Ps
2,629
Other current liabilities
6,149
9,422
3,273
Total current liabilities
6,324
12,226
5,902
93%
Long-term debt:
Securities Certificates
3,970
-
(3,970)
Long-term debt
9,384
9,825
441
Total long-term debt
13,354
9,825
(3,529)
-26%
Other long term liabilities:
Advertising advances
4,566
3,914
(652)
Deferred income tax
465
353
(112)
Other long term liabilities
907
460
(447)
Total other long-term liabilities
5,938
4,727
(1,211)
-20%
Total liabilities
25,616
26,778
1,162
5%
Total stockholders' equity
1,132
1,666
534
47%
Total liabilities and equity
Ps
26,748
Ps
28,444
Ps
1,696
6%
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Millions of Mexican pesos of December 31 of 2020 and 2021 )
Period ended December 31,
2020
2021
Operating activities:
Income before taxes on earnings
Ps
(1,578)
Ps
1,468
Charges to income not affecting resource
3,051
2,312
Cash flow generated before taxes to income
1,473
3,780
Accounts receivable and related parties
1,020
(1,450)
Inventories and performance rights
532
(563)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and taxes on earnings
(150)
1,794
Net cash flow from operating activities
2,875
3,561
Investing activities:
Acquisitions of property and equipment, intangibles and others
(241)
(550)
Net cash flows from investing activities
(241)
(550)
Financing activities:
Repayment of borrowings, net
(1,710)
(1,212)
Proceeds from borrowings
1,708
1
Interest paid
(1,214)
(398)
Others
(136)
(355)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(1,352)
(1,965)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
1,282
1,046
Cash and cash equivalents at begining of year
2,284
3,566
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
Ps
3,566
Ps
4,612
