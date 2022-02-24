Neonode to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results on March 10, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, on Wednesday March 10, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call Thursday March 10, 2022, at 10AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, Fredrik Nihlén, CFO, David Brunton, Head of Investor Relations and Alana Gordon, Director Marketing.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are toll-free: (800) 895-3361 (U.S. domestic), +1 (785) 424-1062 (international) or 020 799 847 (Sweden). To access the call, all participants must use the following Conference ID: NEOQ421. Please make sure to call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

To register for the call, and listen online, please click:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3635988/A6ADDA0D8CCCF2D67381226458286DAD

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available for 14 days after the call's completion – 3/10/2022 (13:00PM EST) to 3/24/2022 (11:59PM EST). To access the recording, please use one of these dial-in numbers (888) 839-8531 (toll-free) or +1 (402) 220-6074 (DID).

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

David Brunton

E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com

Chief Financial Officer

Fredrik Nihlén

E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3512957/1540422.pdf Neonode to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on March 10, 2022 copy copy https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/joshua-rawson-harris-krelishkxtm-unsplash,c3016760 joshua-rawson-harris-KRELIShKxTM-unsplash

