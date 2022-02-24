20 women and non-binary-owned small businesses will be selected for a 6-month business education program and receive $200,000 in total cash grants.

Ladies Who Launch Opens Grant Program Application for Women and Non-Binary Business Owners 20 women and non-binary-owned small businesses will be selected for a 6-month business education program and receive $200,000 in total cash grants.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies Who Launch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to empower women and non-binary entrepreneurs, opened grant applications today for its "Launch Program" to support small businesses across the United States as they seek to grow and scale. Selected Program participants will receive an immediate cash grant of $10,000, in addition to six-months of education, mentorship, advisory support, and community. Applications are open through March 27, 2022.

Ladies Who Launch mission is to celebrate and empower female identifying and non-binary entrepreneurs. We focus on three pillars: Inspiration, Education, and Community to help give women the motivation, resources, and connections to follow their dreams and launch their companies. Learn more at www.ladieswholaunch.org (PRNewsfoto/Ladies Who Launch) (PRNewswire)

Ladies Who Launch's Launch Program will award $200,000 in total cash grants, and will expand program benefits offered to selected business owners in 2022.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ladies Who Launch founded the Launch Program to support women and non-binary business owners that had been adversely affected. As the pandemic has progressed, rolling shutdowns, supply chain disruptions, and lack of access to capital, including relief funds, have been devastating for women-owned businesses. Given these ever-evolving challenges, Ladies Who Launch will scale the program in 2022. To meet the needs of the fast-growing community of women entrepreneurs, and particularly BIPOC and LGBTQ+ founders, LWL is doubling the number of grant recipients served and expanding program benefits.

Recipients, known as "Launchers," benefit from a six-month cohort-based program dedicated to helping them grow and sustain their businesses in a supportive, close-knit community. The 2022 Cohort will benefit from:

High-quality, tailored educational resources

Advisory services with category specialists

Mentorship support from the Ladies Who Launch team

Access and support to apply for WBENC certification

Inclusion and amplification across LWL programming and partnerships

Ladies Who Launch is able to expand the Launch Program thanks to the generous support of new and returning partners, including Ann Taylor, The Home Depot, Le Grand Courtage, Pure Leaf, and United Airlines. "In 2022, we're doubling the number of women and non-binary business owners we'll be able to support through our Launch Program, and we simply could not do this important work without the commitment, generosity, and collaboration of our partners," said Sarah Friar and Kelly McGonigle, Ladies Who Launch Co-Founders.

Eligible business owners can apply to the Launch Program today through March 27th, 2022 at https://www.ladieswholaunch.org/launch-program .

About Ladies Who Launch

Ladies Who Launch (LWL) is on a mission to elevate and empower women and non-binary business owners and entrepreneurs everywhere. We focus on four pillars: Inspiration, Education, Funding, and Community to help give women and non-binary entrepreneurs the motivation, resources, and connections to scale the businesses of their dreams. For more information, visit www.ladieswholaunch.org , and follow LWL on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

