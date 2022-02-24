InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Capture Panoramic Videos (CHK-117)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more professional and convenient way to capture memories in panoramic videos," said an inventor, from Northlake, Ill., "so I invented the CAROUSEL CELL. My design eliminates the struggle of holding the phone steady and awkwardly trying to include yourself while filming a group."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention facilitates panoramic video capture in a hands-free and novel manner. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold the phone when taking panoramic videos. As a result, it could enhance the quality of the videos and it enables the owner to be included in the videos. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for owners of smartphones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-117, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp