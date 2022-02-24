The Highly-Anticipated Intel® NUC 12 Extreme Dragon Canyon is Now Available from Simply NUC® Dragon Canyon is now available for pre-orders across Simply NUC's global sites.

AUSTIN, Texas, BELFAST, United Kingdom and DUNLEER, Ireland, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply NUC, Inc, a leading mini PC integration company, is announcing pre-orders for the new Intel® NUC 12 Extreme "Dragon Canyon". As the successor to the popular Intel® NUC 11 Extreme "Beast Canyon", Dragon Canyon is powered by Intel's latest 12th Gen Core i9-12900 and Core i7-12700 processors and supports Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. Unlike any previous NUC model, Dragon Canyon is built with an LGA1700 CPU socket. Designed to span across multiple processor generations, Dragon Canyon will support 65W Intel Core i9 and i7 socketed desktop processors allowing for future upgrades.

Starting at $1699, two Dragon Canyon models (NUC12DCMi9 and NUC12DCMi7) are available for pre-order from Simply NUC. Thanks to a new partnership with Cherry, Simply NUC customers looking for a complete gaming setup can also add the CHERRY MX BOARD 3.0 S keyboard and CHERRY MC 3.1 mouse to their order during the configuration process. Both Dragon Canyon models are expected to begin shipping in April. Complete information on Dragon Canyon can be found at: https://simplynuc.com/dragon-canyon/.

Supporting up to 24TB of storage via three Gen4 PCIe Drives and up to 64GB of 3200MHz RAM, alongside a full-length GPU in its Gen5 x16 PCIe slot, Dragon Canyon is undoubtedly the new industry leader in small form factor computers. Designed specifically for gaming and content creation, the unit is flushed with new technology. From its dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, to its 10Gb Ethernet port, Dragon Canyon delivers unprecedented data rates allowing for streaming, gaming, or browsing at lightning-fast speeds. Intel® Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 are built in to provide flexibility based on your preferences. With a graphics card inserted, Dragon Canyon supports up to seven 4K displays, and for flexible functionality the x16 PCIe slot supports graphics cards, add-in cards, or even a capture card for live streaming and content creation needs.

"Whether it's intense gaming or professional content creation, the technology behind Dragon Canyon is unlike anything we've seen from other NUCs," said Aaron Rowsell, Simply NUC CEO. "We're excited that the unit is now available globally for our customers."

When paired with a VR headset, a new world for gaming and entertainment is unlocked allowing users to play the latest in premium VR games and 360 experiences. From gaming to content creation and everything in between, Dragon Canyon delivers powerful performance in a lightweight chassis with an impressively small 8-liter footprint.

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a global systems integrator and OEM specializing in mini computers. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported mini PC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC visit www.simplynuc.com.

Contact: John Deatherage, CMO, johnd@simplynuc.com

