Futurex Named a Leader in Hardware Security Modules by ABI Research

BULVERDE, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research, global technology intelligence firm, today named Futurex a leader in hardware security modules (HSMs). In its latest Hardware Security Module: OEM competitive assessment report, ABI Research gave Futurex, a leader in enterprise-class data security solutions, high scores for its cryptography-as-a-service options, extensive payment HSM offerings, rich features, hybrid deployment options, and customer flexibility.

"The HSM market is changing rapidly. This is propelling highly flexible HSM offerings that can scale easily and adapt quickly to emerging demands," the report by ABI Research reads. "Futurex showcases an extensive payment HSM platform with strong cloud integration and service availability, enabling it to carve itself a particularly successful niche in the HSM market which it is actively expanding."

"We are honored to be recognized by ABI Research as a leader in the HSM space," said Ryan Smith, vice president, global business development, at Futurex. "Our four decades of HSM R&D, in-depth knowledge of enterprise security needs, and being the first in industry to offer cryptography-as-a-service, have made us the trusted HSM partner for the world's largest enterprises."

Putting Innovation and Customers First

ABI Research's report highlights Futurex's commitment to innovation by recognizing the operational flexibility and application versatility its HSMs have to offer. The report also noted that Futurex is the only company offering the same suite of features with its cloud HSM as with its on-premises hardware.

With multiple payment HSM vendors currently going through end-of-life processes with their HSMs, organizations are looking for options including migrating their infrastructures to the cloud without changing any application code. As organizations look for robust security while optimizing costs with OPEX models, many turn to Futurex's VirtuCrypt Cloud Payment HSM for their cryptographic needs.

About Futurex

For more than 40 years, Futurex has been a trusted provider of hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions. More than 15,000 organizations worldwide, including financial services providers and corporate enterprises, have used Futurex's innovative hardware security modules, key management servers, and enterprise-class cloud solutions to address their mission-critical systems, data security, and cryptographic needs. This includes the secure encryption, storage, transmission, and certification of sensitive data. For more information, please visit futurex.com.

