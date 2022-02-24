Dr. Matthew Liss Joins Rightway as Head of Clinical Innovation

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway , the breakthrough care navigation solution and pharmacy benefit manager, today announced that Dr. Matthew Liss has joined the company as Head of Clinical Innovation. After a year of hypergrowth in 2021, during which the organization closed $100 million in funding on a $1.1 billion valuation, Dr. Liss will be driving Rightway's clinical interaction strategies to cement its position as the market leader in employee engagement and experience.

Prior to Rightway, Dr. Liss spent 20+ years at Comcast (previously NBCUniversal) where he was most recently the Clinical Review Officer for the Comcast Global Benefits team. Over the course of three decades in the corporate medical field, he became an expert in employee health and consumer utilization of benefits, including the healthcare challenges employers and employees face. Having developed extensive healthcare programs, Dr. Liss knows how employers can create healthier populations with meaningful upticks in employee engagement around their health and wellness benefits.

As the Head of Clinical Innovation at Rightway, Dr. Liss will continue to evolve its smarter clinical engagement model, working closely with its employer clients to deploy new, needle-moving programs that best serve their employees.

"I've always been passionate about helping people navigate healthcare and looking for ways to do that on a larger scale," said Dr. Liss, Head of Clinical Innovation, Rightway. "The opportunity to lead clinical engagement at Rightway goes to my core interest and expertise of providing employees with their very own doctor in the family. That, in association with being proactive through earlier interventions, puts the pieces together to improve overall quality of care."

"There are no 100%, one-size-fits-all solutions in healthcare. Clinical expertise is a key component of engagement. It's been at the core of the Rightway model since our founding," said Dr. Ted Feldman, CMO and co-founder, Rightway. "Dr. Liss has a proven track record of aligning employer and employee needs. His knowledge and experience in the space enables us to further deliver on our mission of providing a new level of engagement to our clients while improving the health and well-being of our members."

