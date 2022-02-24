Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Reprises TOP SAFETY PICK as IIHS Announces New Ratings

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Second time Pacifica minivan has earned highest rating under latest IIHS test regimen

2022 Chrysler Pacifica's standard-equipment Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) graded "superior;" benefits from refined combination of camera, radar technology

Highest possible ratings in each of six IIHS crashworthiness tests

North America's only minivan with available AWD and second-row Stow 'n Go seating

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica has earned a TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for 2022.



This latest rating reprises Pacifica's model-year 2021 performance, as vehicles produced after September of last year also qualified for TOP SAFETY PICK+.



"The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica delivers on our firm commitment to provide customers with superior safety," said Chrysler Brand CEO Chris Feuell. "Pacifica remains the ideal choice for anyone seeking the greatest combination of safety, innovative technology and value."



The IIHS revised its ratings system in 2020 to include a greater emphasis on lighting and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) technology. The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica's standard-equipment vehicle-to-vehicle AEB system is rated "superior" – the highest possible IIHS grade.

It benefits from a combination of camera technology and radar sensors that was refined to deliver a wider field of view. Blending the two methods of object detection – a strategy known as sensor-fusion – also affords redundancy, which enhances system performance.

AEB, which is proliferating across the Stellantis product lineup as standard equipment, identifies when certain frontal collisions may be imminent. If such conditions are detected, visual and audible alerts are generated and, if the driver fails to respond, the system may activate the vehicle's brakes to help avoid an impact, or lessen its severity.

The Pacifica's Pedestrian AEB capability earned a rating of "advanced."

The vehicle earned a "good" grade – the highest possible rating – in the six core crashworthiness tests conducted by IIHS:

Small overlap front (driver side)

Small overlap front (passenger side)

Moderate overlap, front

Side impact

Roof strength

Head restraints and seats

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica is North America's only minivan with second-row Stow 'n Go seating, which provides fold-in-the-floor convenience, and available all-wheel-drive (AWD).



Pacifica's AWD technology engages seamlessly at any speed, without any activation required by the driver. If any of the vehicle's wheels lose traction, the system automatically transfers available engine torque to the wheels with more traction, for greater control.

With more than 160 industry honors and accolades, the Chrysler Pacifica is the industry's most awarded minivan six years in a row.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling and the most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Voyager offers fleet owners a budget-friendly minivan that also provides a well-equipped, exceptional driving experience. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

