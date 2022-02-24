CASIO AWARDS GRAND PRIZE TO WINNER OF DALLAS SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION SONG CONTEST

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Songwriters Association (DSA) announced the winners for its 31st annual song contest for which Casio America, Inc. – a pioneer in the electronic musical instrument space – was the title sponsor. As the title sponsor, the Grand Prize winner was presented with a distinguished PRIVIA PX-S1100BK digital piano among other notable prizes.

"It's a pleasure to once again be a part of the Dallas Songwriters Association Song Contest – one of the longest running international songwriting contests for amateur songwriters," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument Division. "We couldn't be more excited to provide our innovative musical instruments – specifically the PRIVIA PX-S1100BK digital piano – to the winner whose passion for music is both inspiring and encouraging to all."

Amateur songwriters from around the world compete yearly for more than $5,000 in prizes in the DSA's annual song contest. This year, all three of the Grand Prize winners were awarded a one-year Broadjam Primo MoB Membership ($199.95 Value), Song Critique from Barbara McMillen, Associate Professor of Songwriting at Collin College, recording time at JoMusik Studio, and two tickets to Between the Waves Music Conference. Additionally, the first place Grand Prize winner, Louie Cate of Alexandria, Virginia, also received a Casio Privia PX-S1100BK digital piano.

"I'm very excited to have won this year and can't wait to continue making music with my new Casio keyboard," said Cate.

"We are grateful for Casio's ongoing commitment and generosity to not only our annual song contest, but to all musicians," said Michael Brandenberger, DSA President.

Casio's PRIVIA PX-S11000 delivers innovations that make playing piano more enjoyable than ever. Despite its slim profile, the feel of the PX-S1100 duplicates a grand piano with a weighted action that is subtly heavier in the lower range and becomes lighter as the player ascends the keyboard. Improved string resonance reproduces the complex harmonics of an acoustic piano. Upgraded speakers and speaker positioning give the PX-S1100 a warmer tone than ever, and the multi-dimensional morphing AiR Sound Source provides a sense of ambience, localization, and clarity. This advanced sound engine reflects changes in volume and timbre, allowing users to move from gentle and delicate playing to dynamic and powerful performances, all with ultimate musical expressiveness.

Connected features of the PX-S1100 stand above its competitors, as the included WU-BT10 adapter adds Bluetooth® MIDI and audio capabilities, allowing users to connect wirelessly to compatible Bluetooth® devices and transform the piano itself into a Bluetooth® speaker. This revolutionary upgrade provides self-learning and music production opportunities, as users can play along with their favorite songs and hear everything through the Privia's high-fidelity speakers.

To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com. Or to see a complete list of winners go to www.dsasongcontest.blogspot.com.

About Dallas Songwriters Association

Dallas Songwriters Association is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing information about the craft and business of songwriting. All styles of music are welcome in the DSA, and membership includes writers of all ages. DSA monthly activities include meetings with guest speakers, song critiques and performance showcases that are open to the public. In addition, the DSA supports and promotes workshops and contests and publishes a monthly newsletter. For more information, visit www.dallassongwriters.org.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

