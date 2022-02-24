Avanta Residential Goes Vertical on New Neighborhood at The Colony outside Austin

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanta Residential, the build-for-rent affiliate of Hunt Companies, announced today that the firm has begun vertical construction on 216 rental homes at The Colony near Austin, Texas.

Shreve Land Constructors is the general contractor on the project, which will deliver more than 200 single-family lots at the corner of Sam Houston Drive and FM 969 within The Colony, a 2,300-acre master-planned community. The for-rent neighborhood, to be called Avendale, will include community amenities such as a clubhouse and pool, walking trails with fitness stations, open play areas, and playgrounds.

The Colony is conveniently located in a suburb of Austin, just a short 30-minute drive from downtown Austin and 20-minutes from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The Bastrop area is undergoing a growth surge with the recent announcement of the Tesla factory, which is located just minutes from The Colony and will create more than 5,000 new jobs for the area, the relocation of The Art Institute, and the development of the Ascension Seton Medical facility.

"Avanta is partnering with best-in-class companies in this industry to deliver high-quality neighborhoods in targeted markets across the U.S.," said Avanta Managing Director Peter Spier. "As these neighborhoods come out of the ground and we close on additional projects, we also need top-tier talent as we continue to grow and expand in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Texas and the Carolinas." Spier encourages individuals with experience and desire to grow with Avanta to apply for open positions at https://www.avantaresidential.com/careers.

Avanta will deliver the homes for rent at The Colony in late 2022.

About Avanta

Avanta is setting the standard in the build-for-rent communities' industry. Avanta was created out of the deep experience of Hunt Companies Inc., a diversified, family-owned holding company with more than $8.5 billion in completed real estate developments, including the development of over 70,000 single-family rental homes across the United States, 50,000 of which are still own and operated today. Avanta is committed to developing thoughtful, well-designed, amenity-rich single-family homes for lease, located in desirable master-planned communities throughout the U.S. Our communities flourish and thrive and deliver outstanding performance to investors. Avanta is active in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Colorado and is expanding its footprint. For more information, www.avantaresidential.com.

About Shreve Land Constructors

Since 1967, Shreve Land Constructors has been helping cities grow into the communities they aspire to be. Based in Shreveport, Louisiana, with an additional office in Dallas, Texas, our reach extends far beyond the Bayou State and Lone Star State. As a premiere general contracting firm specializing in multifamily residential communities, senior living, student housing, and commercial projects - both new construction and renovation - we have built more than 18,500 multifamily units and nearly $1.1 billion in cumulative construction revenues. For more information, www.shrevelandconstructors.com.

