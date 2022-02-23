Partnership complements RollWorks' existing first- and third-party data sources that help customers better identify and prioritize the right accounts

With New Integration, RollWorks and G2 Give B2B Marketers Richer Insights Into Buyer Intent Partnership complements RollWorks' existing first- and third-party data sources that help customers better identify and prioritize the right accounts

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , today announced a new partnership with the largest software marketplace G2 that further bolsters its intent signal offerings. With the integration of G2 Buyer Intent, Rollworks customers now have a powerful way to capture multi-faceted, account-level intent signals and can use that data to better identify and prioritize the right accounts across their entire account-based marketing approach.

RollWorks recently found that nearly three in four marketing and sales professionals indicate customer acquisition as the primary goal of their ABM strategies . As such, the need for intent data that provides early and real-time account activity and research that indicates buyers' interest in a specific solution—and their likelihood to purchase—has never been more critical. Ideal for organizations wanting to gain more granular account activity data, expand their prospecting and engagement, and identify customers at risk for churn, RollWorks' G2 integration provides the keen insight both marketing and sales teams need to understand where accounts are within their buying journey and determine who, how, and when accounts and specific users should be engaged.

"Comprehensive, accurate data is the lifeblood of any mature account-based marketing strategy," said Mike Stocker, VP of Partnerships at RollWorks. "With our partnership, both RollWorks and G2 customers have more account intent data to identify and engage in-market prospects and uncover existing accounts at risk for churn. Organizations can also understand how G2 activity impacts an account's buying journey, enabling them to, ultimately, more efficiently grow their revenue."

RollWorks customers can leverage G2 Buyer Intent in three main ways:



Build Target Account Lists to discover more accounts that are actively researching specific products and categories on G2's website, including insights on product-specific and competitor comparisons.

Customize Account Journey Stages to inform marketing and sales strategy for outreach and view how accounts are progressing through their designated buying journey. to inform marketing and sales strategy for outreach and view how accounts are progressing through their designated buying journey.

View Account Journey Events to help determine what is influencing an account's progression and regression and inform ABM efforts. to help determine what is influencing an account's progression and regression and inform ABM efforts.

"G2's Buyer Intent data layered with RollWorks' fit, intent, and engagement signals provides the powerful, actionable insights that teams need to effectively identify relevant buyer behaviors and reap more ROI from their go-to-market strategies," said Brittany Wroblewski, VP of Strategic Partnerships at G2. "There's a clear appetite for this type of richer data set, and we're excited at how quickly our mutual customer base has begun to adopt these new capabilities. We will continue listening to the market and look forward to evolving our partnership with RollWorks in the future."

For more information on intent, download the RollWorks Intent Targeting Playbook Guide

"The RollWorks and G2 integration gives us an additional layer of insight into our customers' stage in their purchasing journey and helps us better cater our ABM strategy to serve them at the right place and right time," said Tommy Nguyen, Senior Manager of Digital Marketing at Laserfiche.

Since 2020, RollWorks has heavily invested in its own data foundation—including enhancements to firmographic data identification and IP to domain resolution—that has elevated the overall company match rate of accounts targeted by RollWorks customers to 98%. These strong investments in RollWorks' data assets, combined with the company's Global Partner Program with market leaders like G2 and Bombora, position RollWorks to offer one of the industry's most robust data capabilities.

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe, and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

