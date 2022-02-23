USAFacts Unveils its Third Annual 'State of The Union in Numbers' Report Data-Driven Not-For-Profit Presents Insights Ahead of President Biden's Speech

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAFacts, a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative that makes government data accessible and understandable for all Americans, just released its third annual State of the Union in Numbers. In advance of the president's address to Congress, scheduled for March 1, this report parses the data behind issues most commonly covered in State of the Union speeches, including the economy, healthcare and coronavirus, the American standard of living, education, crime, immigration, and more, all in engaging datapoints and visuals.

"USAFacts believes that facts deserve to be heard," said USAFacts President Poppy MacDonald. "American citizens are all shareholders in our country and need access to transparent government data to ground public debates in the facts. The State of the Union in Numbers curates data around every major policy area the president will address, allowing Americans to form opinions about the country's progress based on the metrics. We hope citizens will use this numbers-driven report during The State of the Union and throughout the year to inform their conversations and empower their decision-making."

Some of the top takeaways from this year's report include:

1 in 362 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic's start.

Federal spending is up 46% since 2019 to $6.8 trillion , while federal revenue is up 12% to $4.1 trillion .

Average hourly earnings grew 10.7% from December 2019 to December 2021 before adjusting for inflation. Growth was less than 2% when adjusted for inflation.

Refugee admissions fell by 60.6% in 2020 compared to 2019. Admissions are at their lowest since at least 1975.

"The State of the Union in Numbers allows Americans to see the data behind the annual speech — and the rebuttal," said USAFacts founder and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. "When citizens can get the numbers beyond political adjectives and agendas, they can decide how their government is working for them. Every American must look at the government's own record before determining if or how things must change. This report helps them do that."

Watch Ballmer, MacDonald, and USAFacts Chief Product Officer Richard Coffin share a first look at the report, including data points they find most compelling by visiting https://youtu.be/YmJ4RsNcjxs.

About USAFacts

USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative making government data easy for all Americans to access and understand. USAFacts provides engaging visuals on data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics, and policy outcomes to help Americans ground public debate in facts. It produces topical content throughout the year and has produced annual reports and 10-Ks on the nation. Follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @USAFacts, and sign up for the data-driven newsletter at USAFacts.org.

