CrowdAI Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP V, ITES-SW2, NASPO, and Other Government Contract Vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO, and RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdAI, the leading no-code computer vision platform, today announced a strategic go-to-market alliance with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CrowdAI's first Public Sector Distributor. The new relationship expands CrowdAI's reach across the Public Sector, strengthening its commitment to deploy its software to automate visual inspection in mission-critical contexts.

CrowdAI solutions have been added to key procurement vehicles, making its platform and services more readily available to a broad group of Federal, State, and Local Government users and resellers. Specifically, CrowdAI customers can leverage Carahsoft's NASA SEWP V, ITES-SW2, OMNIA Partners, NASPO ValuePoint and NCPA.

"Together, through our partnership with Carahsoft, we can put AI into the hands of the analyst and see the United States government further solidify its position as the global leader of the 'Great AI Race,'" says Devaki Raj, CoFounder and CEO of CrowdAI.

Agencies today are facing a key shortage of technical talent and are struggling to build a large enough AI workforce to keep up with the rapid proliferation and advancement of AI technologies. With petabytes of visual media being collected every second, government departments and agencies are well positioned to unlock the power of that data with a tool that accelerates the path to model production.

"CrowdAI represents the latest in cutting-edge AI offerings that Carahsoft brings to bear for U.S. Government clients working on some of today's toughest problems," says Michael Adams, Sales Director who manages Carahsoft's AI/ML Solutions Portfolio. "We look forward to working with CrowdAI and our resellers to help agencies accelerate their digital capabilities."

CrowdAI's platform enables organizations to rapidly build a robust AI capability, using their existing workforce, without having to train or expand specialized technical teams. It allows agencies to bridge the AI skills gap by providing a no-code entry point for users of any skill level. The end-to-end platform is powerful enough to deploy cutting-edge deep learning—but is also intuitive enough to be used by non-technical personnel. Starting from data ingestion and annotation to model training and deployment, the CrowdAI platform provides users with everything they need to get from raw pixels to decisions.

CrowdAI is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, and NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and through the company's reseller partners. For more information, contact the CrowdAI team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8681 or crowdAI@carahsoft.com, or please visit https://www.carahsoft.com/crowdai.

About CrowdAI

CrowdAI offers the leading software platform to build customized computer vision (CV), enabling anyone to create high quality CV models to analyze imagery and video—no data science background or coding required. Our full-stack solution provides all the tools necessary to go from raw pixels to structured insights relevant to your specific needs.CV models created via CrowdAI's software platform, have been used for ISR, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, countering illicit trafficking, infrastructure maintenance, public health monitoring, medical diagnostics, and beyond. Visit CrowdAI at www.crowdai.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

