Sweet Flower, Los Angeles' Largest Owned and Operated Cannabis Retailer Launches New Innovative Retail Concept at Platform, Culver City

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Flower, Los Angeles' largest owned and operated cannabis retailer, continues to lead innovation in cannabis retail with their showroom popup at Platform, commencing in February. A culture-setting destination in the global media capital, Culver City, Platform is a walkable collection of independent and first-to-market merchants, eateries and creative businesses. Platform includes restaurants Margot, Roberta's Pizza, Bondi Harvest, Blue Bottle, Loqui and Sweetgreen, and notable national retailers, including Reformation, Janessa Leone and Aesop.

Through March 11th, visitors to Platform can visit Sweet Flower's "Pop Up at Platform" to learn more about Sweet Flower and its expertly curated selection of cannabis products. Sweet Flower's knowledgeable florists will be on site to answer all questions regarding cannabis and its benefits for creativity, mindfulness, relief and recovery.

"Popping up at Platform was a natural fit for Sweet Flower on the heels of the launch of our newest location and flagship store just down the street in Culver City. The opening of Sweet Flower Culver City makes Sweet Flower the largest and the most premium owned and operated cannabis retailer in Los Angeles. Sweet Flower and Platform each prides itself on building communities through trust and transparency, and offering unique experiences that surprise and delight our customers," said Tim Dodd, CEO and co-founder of Sweet Flower.

"Sweetflower curates high quality, independent cannabis brands in the same manner that Platform brings together high quality, independent retailers, brands and restaurants. We're excited to venture into this exciting space with Sweet Flower during their pop-up with us," said Maggie Hund, Head of Brand at the Runyon Group, Platform's developer and ownership group. "Platform is the place for best-in-class innovation in retail, and we are delighted to have Los Angeles' leading cannabis retailer, and newest neighbor, Sweet Flower, launch its pop-up at Platform. We look forward to Sweet Flower engaging, educating and serving our broad audience at our beautiful Culver City location."

Hours of operation and details of each weekend's events can be found at www.sweetflower.com.

About Sweet Flower

Sweet Flower is Southern California's leading cannabis retailer, originating in 2006 as a medical collective, and working legally at all times, to serve the needs of patients and consumers. In 2019, Sweet Flower expanded to include multiple new locations throughout greater Los Angeles including West Hollywood, the Downtown Los Angeles Arts District, Studio City, and Westwood. The retailer recently opened its flagship in the heart of downtown Culver City with Pasadena to follow. Sweet Flower provides delivery across all of Los Angeles through its proprietary branded delivery service.

Sweet Flower believes in trust and transparency and is passionate about creating an approachable and inclusive environment for its customers and employees. Sweet Flower Florists are recognized industry-wide for providing unparalleled customer service for all cannabis comfort levels. Sweet Flower is dedicated to hiring diversely at both the store and corporate levels and to providing equitable representation to those most impacted by the War on Drugs. Sweet Flower supports social equity brands and BIPOC-owned brands at greater than ten times the state average — and is focused on providing wide visibility to founders, founder stories and product formats.

Learn more about Sweet Flower at sweetflower.com | @sweet.flower.shops

About Platform

A culture-setting destination at the nexus of Los Angeles, Platform is a walkable collection of independent and first-to-market merchants, eateries and creative businesses - each with an original offering only at Platform. Platform serves as a canvas for innovative and emerging brands and talent across the cultural spectrum to realize new concepts (permanent and evolving) and collaborate on standout programming.

Platform is located at LA's Metro Gold Line at 8850 Washington Blvd in Culver City. For more information, a full list of businesses and what's on, visit: https://platformla.com/.

