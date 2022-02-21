InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Keep Food Items Cold (OTW-874)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to keep foods such as salads, fruits and desserts cold and appealing at picnics, parties and other gatherings," said an inventor, from Hahira, Ga., "so I invented the COOLER DOME. My design offers an alternative to using ice and conventional coolers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to keep foods cold during various indoor and outdoor activities. In doing so, it ensures that food remains fresh and appealing. As a result, it could help to prevent food spoilage and waste and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OTW-874, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp